Fall modified race at Richmond Raceway will be named the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

The Virginia Tourism Corporation will sponsor a fall race at Richmond Raceway, naming it the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150.

The race, on Sept. 10, will be a part of NASCAR's Whelan Modified Tour.

VTC is also sponsoring a similar race in April at Martinsville Speedway, which will be named the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.

The race in Richmond will be the first modified tour race since 2002.

“The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 is a wonderful way to experience the excitement of motorsports and enjoy the outdoors,” Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said in a release. “Richmond Raceway is a major attraction for racing fans visiting the area. We are looking forward to travelers discovering for themselves why Virginia is the destination for racing lovers.”

Richmond Raceway is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season.