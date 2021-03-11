Fall modified race at Richmond Raceway will be named the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

The Virginia Tourism Corporation will sponsor a fall race at Richmond Raceway, naming it the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150.
The race, on Sept. 10, will be a part of NASCAR's Whelan Modified Tour.
VTC is also sponsoring a similar race in April at Martinsville Speedway, which will be named the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.
The race in Richmond will be the first modified tour race since 2002.
“The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 is a wonderful way to experience the excitement of motorsports and enjoy the outdoors,” Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, said in a release. “Richmond Raceway is a major attraction for racing fans visiting the area. We are looking forward to travelers discovering for themselves why Virginia is the destination for racing lovers.”
Richmond Raceway is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season.
“As the growth of tourism in Virginia continues its resurgence, we are grateful to play an integral part as we host race fans for the fall return of NASCAR action at Richmond Raceway,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier said in a release. “We have worked closely with Rita McClenny and the VTC team for many years and we are proud to support their mission to promote and develop tourism in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We look forward to the Modified Tour bringing their thrilling, high-speed competition in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at America’s Premier Short Track as part of our 75th Anniversary season.”