Finalists announced for inaugural RVA Sports Awards

• Chesterfield Little League Softball

• Patrick Henry High School Boys Varsity Volleyball

• Virginia Commonwealth University Baseball

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

• Marcus Lewis – Varina High School (Football)

• Matt Barany – University of Richmond (Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving)

• Kara Bacile – Steward School (Girls’ Basketball)

Rebkee Moment of the Year

• Richmond Raceway’s 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute: The Xfinity Series race included a tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

• The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond: After a 610-day wait when MLB cancelled the 2020 season, the Richmond Flying Squirrels returned to the field in front of a sellout crowd for the 11th consecutive season.

• PONY League baseball players make history: Pitcher and hitter become second and third girls to play in the PONY Baseball World Series and first-ever to face one another as pitcher and hitter.