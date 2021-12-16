Finalists announced for inaugural RVA Sports Awards

Fan voting has opened for the inaugural RVA Sports Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 5 in a ceremony at the Greater Richmond Convention Center and televised on CBS 6.
Voting will take place at RVASportsAwards.com until Jan. 15.
The categories and nominees are:
Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year
• Keira D’Amato – Individual Runner
• Kaitlyn McNeel – Godwin High School and Richmond Volleyball Club
• Cheta Emba – Team USA Rugby (Maggie Walker Governor’s School)
SouthState Male Athlete of the Year
• Emiliano Terzaghi – Richmond Kickers
• Na’Shon “Bones” Hyland – Virginia Commonwealth University and Denver Nuggets
• Chris Marston – Sportable
Synergy Technical Team of the Year
• Chesterfield Little League Softball
• Patrick Henry High School Boys Varsity Volleyball
• Virginia Commonwealth University Baseball
Brown Distributing Coach of the Year
• Marcus Lewis – Varina High School (Football)
• Matt Barany – University of Richmond (Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving)
• Kara Bacile – Steward School (Girls’ Basketball)
Rebkee Moment of the Year
• Richmond Raceway’s 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute: The Xfinity Series race included a tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
• The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond: After a 610-day wait when MLB cancelled the 2020 season, the Richmond Flying Squirrels returned to the field in front of a sellout crowd for the 11th consecutive season.
• PONY League baseball players make history: Pitcher and hitter become second and third girls to play in the PONY Baseball World Series and first-ever to face one another as pitcher and hitter.
