Finalists announced for inaugural RVA Sports Awards
FC Cincinnati at Kickers USL contest

Richmond Kickers' fans cheer a goal at City Stadium in 2017.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Fan voting has opened for the inaugural RVA Sports Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 5 in a ceremony at the Greater Richmond Convention Center and televised on CBS 6.

Voting will take place at RVASportsAwards.com until Jan. 15.

The categories and nominees are:

Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

Keira D’Amato – Individual Runner

Kaitlyn McNeel – Godwin High School and Richmond Volleyball Club

Cheta Emba – Team USA Rugby (Maggie Walker Governor’s School)

SouthState Male Athlete of the Year

Emiliano Terzaghi – Richmond Kickers

Na’Shon “Bones” Hyland – Virginia Commonwealth University and Denver Nuggets

Chris Marston – Sportable

Synergy Technical Team of the Year

• Chesterfield Little League Softball

• Patrick Henry High School Boys Varsity Volleyball

• Virginia Commonwealth University Baseball

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

Marcus Lewis – Varina High School (Football)

Matt Barany – University of Richmond (Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving)

Kara Bacile – Steward School (Girls’ Basketball)

Rebkee Moment of the Year

Richmond Raceway’s 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute: The Xfinity Series race included a tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond: After a 610-day wait when MLB cancelled the 2020 season, the Richmond Flying Squirrels returned to the field in front of a sellout crowd for the 11th consecutive season.

PONY League baseball players make history: Pitcher and hitter become second and third girls to play in the PONY Baseball World Series and first-ever to face one another as pitcher and hitter.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

