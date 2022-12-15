Finalists announced for RVA Sports Awards

The finalists have been announced for the second edition of the RVA Sports Awards, which will be hosted by Ryan Kerrigan and held at the Altria Theater on Feb. 4.

Voting is open until Jan. 15 at RVASportsAwards.com.

The finalists:

Kings Dominion Female Athlete of the Year

Bridget Wilson, Douglas Freeman lacrosse

Emma Langley, USA Cycling

Lindsey Frank, University of Richmond lacrosse & field hockey

Najlaa Williams, Virginia State University volleyball

SouthState Male Athlete of the Year

Armando Bacot, University of North Carolina men's basketball

Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers

Jada Byers, Virginia Union University football

Justin Verlander, New York Mets

Synergy Technical Team of the Year

Randolph Macon men's basketball

Richmond Kickers

VCU Women’s Tennis

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

Chris Mooney, University of Richmond men's basketball

Darren Sawatzky, Richmond Kickers

Loren Johnson, Highland Springs football

Rebkee Moment of the Year

Launch of the River City Collegiate (HBCU Golf) Classic

Keira D'Amato breaks marathon record

Richmond Flying Squirrels secure playoff appearance

Techno Branded SWAG Fan of the Year

-Charlie and Steven Moore, Richmond Flying Squirrels superfans

-Will Daniel, “Mayor of Richmond Sports” and avid Richmond Spiders fan

-Sharon Logan, 32 years of attending races at Richmond Raceway

“Our region’s sports community is incredible,” said J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism vice president of community relations, in a release. “For another year, we received many outstanding nominations. We look forward to an exciting event in February to honor the athletes, coaches and fans that make the Richmond Region a great place to live and visit.”

The event will also include the Power of Sport Award presented by VCU Center for Sport Leadership, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic Community Champion Award, and the Sheltering Arms Institute Courage Story.

Proceeds support the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant Program Presented by the Richmond Association of Realtors.