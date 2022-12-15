Finalists announced for RVA Sports Awards

The finalists have been announced for the second edition of the RVA Sports Awards, which will be hosted by Ryan Kerrigan and held at the Altria Theater on Feb. 4.
Voting is open until Jan. 15 at RVASportsAwards.com.
The finalists:
Kings Dominion Female Athlete of the Year
Bridget Wilson, Douglas Freeman lacrosse
Emma Langley, USA Cycling
Lindsey Frank, University of Richmond lacrosse & field hockey
Najlaa Williams, Virginia State University volleyball
SouthState Male Athlete of the Year
Armando Bacot, University of North Carolina men's basketball
Emiliano Terzaghi, Richmond Kickers
Jada Byers, Virginia Union University football
Justin Verlander, New York Mets
Synergy Technical Team of the Year
Randolph Macon men's basketball
Richmond Kickers
VCU Women’s Tennis
Brown Distributing Coach of the Year
Chris Mooney, University of Richmond men's basketball
Darren Sawatzky, Richmond Kickers
Loren Johnson, Highland Springs football
Rebkee Moment of the Year
Launch of the River City Collegiate (HBCU Golf) Classic
Keira D'Amato breaks marathon record
Richmond Flying Squirrels secure playoff appearance
Techno Branded SWAG Fan of the Year
-Charlie and Steven Moore, Richmond Flying Squirrels superfans
-Will Daniel, “Mayor of Richmond Sports” and avid Richmond Spiders fan
-Sharon Logan, 32 years of attending races at Richmond Raceway
“Our region’s sports community is incredible,” said J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism vice president of community relations, in a release. “For another year, we received many outstanding nominations. We look forward to an exciting event in February to honor the athletes, coaches and fans that make the Richmond Region a great place to live and visit.”
The event will also include the Power of Sport Award presented by VCU Center for Sport Leadership, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic Community Champion Award, and the Sheltering Arms Institute Courage Story.
Proceeds support the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant Program Presented by the Richmond Association of Realtors.