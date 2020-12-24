First-year youth football program competes at FBU National Championship

The eighth grade team of FBU Richmond, a youth football program in its first year of operation, finished seventh in the nation at the FBU National Championship in Naples, Fla., on Tuesday.

The team punched its ticket for the national tournament after claiming a regional title earlier in the month, and impressed FBU enough to convince the organization to host a camp in Richmond next May, said David Bickel, the program director of Richmond teams.

“We had to challenge [the players] and get them ready to play without a season, against teams that have had football all along,” Bickel said. “These kids went down and competed with all of them, so I was incredibly proud of them.”

Bickel said that he was inspired to start the program after his son participated in a seventh grade team based out of Loudoun County last season — the two drove 150 miles each way every Sunday for games and practices, starting in October.

Once the team made it down to Florida last December, Bickel started the conversation with FBU about expanding further south.

“I said, ‘Hey, if you want the best talent in the state of Virginia, that’s in Richmond and the 757,’ no offense to the northern part of the state,” Bickel said.