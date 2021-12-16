Fishing report for Dec. 17

Green Top REPORT
Saltwater: There are only a few more weeks of rockfish season left for recreational anglers fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries. Water temps near the Rappahannock are in the 47-degree range. Many of the bigger fish are coming from the bay itself. A lot of fish are coming from areas near the mouths of the Rapp and Potomac, but there are plenty of keepers inside the rivers.
Folks are doing well inside the James, especially in areas around the JRB. Many inside the rivers are trolling baits such as tandem rigs, stretch baits and buck tails behind three-way rigs. Live eels seem to be working best for the bigger fish in the bay.
Folks inside the Elizabeth River are finding trout, redfish and rockfish. Trolling is a good method for finding the trout and rockfish, but the pups are mostly being cast to as they have been hanging shallow. Anglers also are finding good reds inside Rudee Inlet.
Perhaps the best bite going right now is seabass. Charters are returning with limits for all on board. As a bonus, these charters also are catching triggerfish, which are very good eating. The season for seabass closes on Dec. 31. There hasn’t been a lot going on farther south in the Nags Head/Hatteras area. Some specks, sea mullet and black drum are being caught from the Buxton area.
Freshwater: The water levels at Kerr and Anna are low. Kerr is at 296.31 feet. Anna is being reported about a foot and a half low. This has not stopped anglers from bringing in good-sized limits at local winter tournaments.
Eighteen pounds was the winning weight at Kerr, and 18 pounds also was the winning weight from Anna during the weekend. Water temps are at the 50-degree range at mid-lake on both lakes. Anglers are doing well with crankbaits in various depths. Rock structure has been good in both places, but the brush bite has been better at Kerr.
The stripers have been biting well at both lakes, with the area of Mill Creek being good at Kerr. The mid-to-upper portions at Anna have been better. There are keepers being caught from the Dike 3 area. The Dike 3 fish are mostly being caught using live bait.
We need some rain to improve the smallmouth action along the upper James, as it is about 1 1/2 feet below normal for this time of year. Overcast days are desired when fishing these conditions.
The lower James and Chickahominy are good choices now also. Many of the reports are plenty of fish, just on the small side. Good chain pickerel fishing is occurring on Chick Lake right now and should continue through the colder months ahead.