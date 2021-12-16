Fishing report for Dec. 17

Freshwater: The water levels at Kerr and Anna are low. Kerr is at 296.31 feet. Anna is being reported about a foot and a half low. This has not stopped anglers from bringing in good-sized limits at local winter tournaments.

Eighteen pounds was the winning weight at Kerr, and 18 pounds also was the winning weight from Anna during the weekend. Water temps are at the 50-degree range at mid-lake on both lakes. Anglers are doing well with crankbaits in various depths. Rock structure has been good in both places, but the brush bite has been better at Kerr.

The stripers have been biting well at both lakes, with the area of Mill Creek being good at Kerr. The mid-to-upper portions at Anna have been better. There are keepers being caught from the Dike 3 area. The Dike 3 fish are mostly being caught using live bait.

We need some rain to improve the smallmouth action along the upper James, as it is about 1 1/2 feet below normal for this time of year. Overcast days are desired when fishing these conditions.