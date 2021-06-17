Fishing report for June 18

Catfish are biting well again this week. Many fish can be caught in shallow water of 20 feet or less, but often these fish will be fairly small. Anglers are targeting shallow flats or points. Lake Gaston is giving up cats to anglers who cover a lot of water and troll using planar boards. Things can really change now as the cats come off the spawn, and those anglers who are persistent in looking for them can be rewarded with some giants as it can literally turn on any day now.

Crappie anglers are fishing deeper brushpiles again this week, although dock shooting is still a viable method for many anglers well into June. For casting to the deeper brushpiles, it helps to have many brushpiles marked and checking them with electronics.

White perch fishing is a good option right now, and many are reporting success in the uplake areas by drifting or trolling three way rigs. The action in this part of the lake starts up in May and continues through June, and anywhere above the bridges can be good right now. The mouths of Bluestone and Buffalo Creek were still hotspots for this action, and up and down the main channel in this area. Once a school of perch is located, anglers can use other artificials such as spoons and jigs.

Green Top Report