Fishing report for Nov. 15

Keeper rockfish are being caught from the James, Rappahannock, Piankatank and Potomac rivers, just to name a few. The Wicomico River and surrounding areas are a traditional hot spot this time of year. Anchoring up-current from wrecks or reefs and free-lining cut bait down to the structures will, many times, draw strikes and create a heavy feed. Rock jetties — anywhere they are found — can be good places to find rockfish. Casting bucktails, lipless crankbaits and topwater baits can be productive.

Folks are finding that the sheepshead bite is still strong in many areas. The CBBT, MMBT and the HRBT can all be good areas. Fiddler crabs are the bait of choice. The flounder reports have slowed, but there are still plenty around to be caught. The bite out in the ocean is more consistent, so many prefer to focus their efforts there.

On ocean structures, anglers are finding plenty of seabass. The winds have not been kind lately, so recent reports are low. The surf has been rough along the OBX as well, but the reds have been biting there.

The pier action has been a bit slow lately, with catches consisting mostly of pompano, spot and sea mullet. The surf temp has been at 72 degrees. The weather this week has not been favorable for the offshore anglers, but the inshore folks have been doing well with rockfish, speckled trout and drum.