Fishing report for Nov. 22

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface water temperatures were in the middle to high 60s in the lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about an inch below the top of the dam. The surface water was light brown and clear in the central lower lake, with more cloudy water deeper, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.
A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake and, when active, were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper flats or on channel edges in the main lake, frequently around wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. Numerous small crappie were in channels. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channel edges in the main lake. When active, they were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. A few smaller bluegill, shellcracker and flier were in creek mouths and on main lake shorelines and flats, but most larger fish were on deep flats, on channel edges or suspended in channels. Bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, wet flies, Nikko nymphs, Wright Bait Co. 1-inch curly tail grubs and small swimbaits.
Pickerel and bass were in the lower ends of some creeks and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, jigs and topwater baits.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Ray Jordan, Scott Osmudson and Mark Wood caught 19 crappie, four white perch and one bluegill; Jerry Davis caught 26 bluegill and one shellcracker, crappie, white perch and largemouth bass; Ben Harris and Brian Dementi caught 23 crappie; Tom Porter caught 41 bluegill, 25 crappie, one roach minnow and a largemouth bass.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: The speckled trout bite is the best thing going, especially for the inshore/shallow water fishermen. Lots of puppy drum are mixed in as well. Most of the inlets up and down the bay are holding trout. The Hampton area gets a lot of attention due to the population of people being larger, but the fish are biting there. Fresh shrimp has been prevalent, so using it for bait has been productive. This also bodes well for shrimp-type lures and colors.
Paddle-tailed swim baits in pink, green and translucent tones are standbys. However, on some days the brighter colors like chartreuse are the ticket. Gulp! shrimp rigged on light jig heads, fished along grass lines and depth changes can work very well. Some are still taking fish on topwater baits — especially the drum. Many drum catches are being made mixed in with the trout. This bite will continue to improve as we enter November.
Many are catching rockfish in the shallows of the inlets and rivers. Rocky areas, such as riprap banks and jetties, usually hold rockfish. Fishing at night along the bridge-tunnel areas is a popular tactic this time of year. The lights of the bridges create a shadow line, or edge, that can be worked effectively. Flukes and lipless crankbaits are what many prefer to use. Drifting cut bait along some of the bridge pilings works well early in the season also. Positioning the boat as close as possible to the pilings is most effective.
Folks are still finding spot in a few places. These same areas are usually good for drum, trout and rockfish. The areas around the Rappahannock are still holding spot. Areas like Fleets Bay and Gwynn’s Island have been good.
The big red drum reports have slowed, but they’re still around. Anglers are finding them around hard cover areas with jigs and cut bait on fish finder rigs. There’s been a slow down for the sheepshead catches also. These fish like the hard cover, also, especially bridge pilings. There are plenty of fiddler crabs around right now, but the cooler weather will greatly diminish this. Use them while you can.
Freshwater: Bass fishing is taking a better turn in some places now, which it typically does this time of year. A 25-pound bag was weighed in over the weekend at Lake Anna. Nineteen pounds was the second-place weight. Shallow feeding movements are becoming more frequent now that the daylight hours are decreasing and the weather is cooling. The bass are scattered in many of the lakes and rivers. Docks, rocks, brush and grass lines are all giving up fish.
With the fish being scattered, and Kerr being the size that it is, the bass fishing remains tough at Kerr Lake. They’re being caught deep, shallow, mid-range, main lake, in the creeks and so on. Topwaters seem to be consistent, but the bigger fish are still hard to come by. This should change soon with the weather changes.
Crappie are being found in various places: along channels, around brush, in deeper water, stumps in the shallow-to-mid-range depths and along the bridge areas.
Fall fishing can be very sporadic, to say the least. The rivers tend to be a bit more stable. The tide dictates many of the feeding areas, along with the movements of baitfish. Most of the bass are being caught from the creeks, rather than the main river. The pits are also loading up with bait and should be explored. Lipless crankbaits are favored by many this time of year, as they can be cast long distances with relative accuracy. Small topwater baits are also preferred this time of year.
This is a dynamite time to target the smallmouth on the upper James, Rappahannock and New rivers. The James is a bit low but clear, so longer casts will usually produce better. However, the longer the cast, the lesser the hook set. So lines with less stretch may be better for the longer casts. Spinnerbaits can be cast good distances and usually get good sets. A fast retrieve is sometimes better during this time. Heavier baits, with smaller blades, can work better now.
— Compiled by Lily Betts