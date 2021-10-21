Fishing report for Nov. 22

Many are catching rockfish in the shallows of the inlets and rivers. Rocky areas, such as riprap banks and jetties, usually hold rockfish. Fishing at night along the bridge-tunnel areas is a popular tactic this time of year. The lights of the bridges create a shadow line, or edge, that can be worked effectively. Flukes and lipless crankbaits are what many prefer to use. Drifting cut bait along some of the bridge pilings works well early in the season also. Positioning the boat as close as possible to the pilings is most effective.

Folks are still finding spot in a few places. These same areas are usually good for drum, trout and rockfish. The areas around the Rappahannock are still holding spot. Areas like Fleets Bay and Gwynn’s Island have been good.

The big red drum reports have slowed, but they’re still around. Anglers are finding them around hard cover areas with jigs and cut bait on fish finder rigs. There’s been a slow down for the sheepshead catches also. These fish like the hard cover, also, especially bridge pilings. There are plenty of fiddler crabs around right now, but the cooler weather will greatly diminish this. Use them while you can.