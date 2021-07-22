Fishing report: July 22

Fishing with Capt. Conway: Brian Dementi, Ben Harris and Chandler Mitchell had 14 crappie and two white perch; David Coates had five bluegill and three largemouth bass.

Lake Country

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir was in the range of 300.7 feet earlier this week. The guide curve dictates a late summer target of just under 300 feet. The powerhouse has been pulling about 15,000 cfs for about nine hours a day recently, typically in the afternoon and evenings. Lake Gaston was fairly steady and just under the 199 feet level this week. Water temperatures were up this week and well into the 80s in many locations. Due to the boat traffic this time of year, many anglers opt to go early or late and get off the lake during prime pleasure boating time. Many say the lakes are more crowded than in previous years, so safety is a top priority. It is also the time of year that many anglers choose to fish at night, and, while this helps avoid crowds, it can also be dangerous. Anglers should always have proper lighting and take all the necessary safety precautions.