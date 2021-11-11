Fishing report: Nov. 11

Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface water temperatures were in the middle to upper 50s — with cooler water below five feet — in the lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about two inches above the top of the dam. The surface water was light brown and clear in the central lower lake, with more cloudy water deeper, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.

A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, they were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most larger crappie were on deeper flats or on channel edges in the main lake, but they could also be frequently found around wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. Numerous small and a few larger crappie were in channels. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.