Fishing report: Nov. 18

Another species that is growing in catches is the tautog. The CBBT, bay wrecks, reefs and ocean wrecks are producing fish. The tog bite thrives during the colder months, and they are delicious. The preferred bait is crab.

Big drum are being caught from the beaches in North Carolina, especially the Cape Hatteras area. Fresh-cut mullet is hard to beat. Surf anglers are also reeling in sea mullet and speckled trout. Pier anglers are experiencing much of the same.

Not many of the charters are venturing out, but the few that have are returning with King Mackerel, blackfin tuna and some yellowfin tuna still. The deeper water anglers that are targeting Seabass are doing well also, when conditions allow.

Freshwater: The crappie bite is on in many places right now, but especially the tidal rivers. Both the James and Rappahannock are giving up quality crappie to those that are targeting them. The lakes are giving up nice catches of crappie, also. The bridge areas in the upper portions of Lake Anna are where many are focusing. Docks with brush around them are productive, too. Brush piles have been better at Kerr Lake. Many choose to use slip floats with minnows, as the depths of the bait can be changed without re-rigging.