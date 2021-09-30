Fishing report

There haven’t been many reports of flounder being caught this week, but ocean structures are the best bet for the larger ones and for the more consistent bite. Big numbers of seabass are being caught from ocean structures, along with quality-size triggerfish.

The offshore charters in Virginia are finding wahoo, mahi, yellowfin tuna and both blue and white marlin. The charters out of Hatteras, North Carolina, are doing better with the wahoo right now. Surf and pier anglers along the Outer Banks are catching some big red drum right now. They also are reeling in sea mullet, spot and pompano.

Freshwater: The bass fishing is picking up on the James and Chickahominy rivers. Twenty pounds was the winning weight out of Route 5 during the weekend. Sixteen pounds was good for a second-place weight. Good baits for both the rivers are topwater baits, jigs and shallow running crankbaits, such as a square bill. River temps are in the 73-75 degree range this week.

There have been some excellent catches of bass from Chick Lake this week. The upper James is at a good level but has a strong stain to it right now. It should clear up a bit by the weekend. Topwater baits will work better if the water clears, whereas the stained water calls for spinnerbaits and crankbaits.