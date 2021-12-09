Fishing report

Get in on the sea bass action while the season is still open. The season will close Dec. 31. Sea bass are excellent table fare and are readily available on ocean wrecks. Not much has been reported about the tautog bite, but this bite should not be ignored as they, too, are readily available on hard structures. Traveling far distances, like with the sea bass, is not always necessary. Tautogs are available inside the bay, on reefs and along the CBBT structures. However, their preferred bait is not always the easiest to get. Crab is usually best for the togs, but clam is also good. Then again, clam is good for just about anything.

The sea mullet bite remains strong along the Hatteras beaches and piers. The Buxton area has also been good for speckled trout, black drum and a few big reds.

Freshwater: Bass fishing has been excellent in many places this week. The winning weight from the James River tournament was 17.22 pounds. Many of the catches are occurring along the main river and inside the pits that are along the James.

The Chickahominy River also is an option for those willing to make a long run. Fourteen pounds was the winning weight from Chick Lake during the weekend. Crankbaits, jigs and A-rigs are typically the more popular presentations. Single swim baits are a good option also.