Fishing report

Freshwater: If crappie is what you’re after, there are plenty to be had by fishing brush piles in 12-25 inches of water and bridge abutments at Kerr Lake and Lake Anna. These are on the average size (10-12 inches mostly) but bite easily. Casting jigs or using minnows with slip floats are the two most popular methods being used right now. The bigger ones tend to show up later, around November.

Bass fishing remains tough for most, especially at Kerr. In the two tournaments that took place at Kerr during the weekend, 29 pounds was the winning weight for both two-day tournaments. Topwater baits accounted for many of the better fish brought in, while finesse presentations with soft plastics also accounted for many of the fish. A lot of spinnerbaits were thrown, too. Most anglers are throwing these presentations in many of the lakes right now with good results.

The striper fishing is good at Kerr Lake in the mid to lower sections. Walking topwater baits and whopper ploppers are drawing them up to the surface with vicious strikes.

The topwater bite is not quite as good at Lake Anna yet, but the live bait specialists are catching plenty of keepers.