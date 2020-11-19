Fishing report

LAKE COUNTRY

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level rose dramatically this week to nearly 310 feet before beginning to taper off. The massive amount of water brought into the lake by torrential rains and flooded rivers carried with it not only muddy conditions but also large amounts of floating and submerged debris. Boaters should take great precaution when in virtually any part of the lake as the debris is widespread.

The mud line made its way quickly down Kerr Reservoir and was as far as the Graveyard, which is across the lake from Eastland Creek, earlier in the week. Prior to this rise, the lake was below 300 feet, and a roughly 10-foot rise across 50,000 acres or more is an incredible amount of water. As a result of these substantial changes in water, the fishing has suffered. With much of this water going through the dam, even Lake Gaston has been up and down, at times exceeding the relatively more stable pool level of 200 feet. During the past week, levels have been a half foot or more above the normal level. Water temperatures have been in the low- to mid-60s in many areas of the lakes.