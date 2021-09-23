Fishing report

Bay and ocean structures are very good right now for flounder. The seas have been a bit rough lately though, and this week does not look promising. The charters that have ventured out targeting seabass have been doing well, but conditions have not been ideal. This also has been the case for the charters out of Nags Head and Hatteras. However, some of those that have set out have returned with wahoo, mahi and a few yellowfin tuna. A few sailfish also have been caught.

The inshore boats have been doing very well with the drum and trout. There has been a really good Spot run from some of the piers along the Outer Banks. The piers and surf have been good for the puppy drum in Nags Head and Hatteras Island.

Freshwater: Things have been a little tight in most places on the freshwater front. Fifteen pounds was the winning weight on the lower James River out of Hopewell during the weekend. Many reported catching plenty of fish; there just wasn’t much size to them. The smaller ones are biting just about anything thrown at them it seems.

Many also reported catching bass from within the creeks of the James, Appomattox and the Chickahominy rivers. Buzzbaits, shaky heads and crankbaits were landing bass.