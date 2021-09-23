Fishing report

Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface temperatures were in the high 70s on Wednesday. The lake level was about 3 inches above the top of the dam. The surface water was dark brown and slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, with much more cloudy water up the lake, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.
A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, they were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie could be found near creek mouths, on flats or on channel edges in the main lake. They also were frequently around deeper cypress trees, wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. A few crappie were scattered on shoreline flats in the main lake, especially early in the day. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and channel edges in the main lake, and when active they were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. A few bluegill, shellcracker and flier were in creeks and on main lake shorelines and flats, with most larger fish on flats somewhat away from the shoreline or on channel edges. Bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, wet flies, Nikko nymphs, Wright Bait Co. 1-inch curly tail grubs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were in creeks and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, jigs and topwater baits.
Green Top
Saltwater: Lots of folks are catching spot in many places throughout the Chesapeake Bay. Areas in the lower bay — such as Ocean View Pier and Buckroe Pier — are reporting a good bite for the spot. Inside the Rappahannock River is getting good reports as well. However, many say the heavy run has not materialized yet, so hopefully the best is yet to come.
Folks are finding good-sized puppy drum throughout the bay as well. Good reports still are coming from the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Both the surf and the piers are producing fish.
The Lynnhaven area and the Hampton area have been good for the pups and speckled trout. The trout bite is picking up in numerous places and will continue to get better. Good areas have been around the mouth of the York River, the Rapp River, Mobjack Bay and the Piankatank River. Many are using shrimp for the trout since they have been easy to catch lately. For lures, many are having success with topwater baits.
Large sheepshead still are being caught by those targeting them. Use crab for the best results for the sheeps. Jigs and dropper loop rigs are what many are using.
Rudee Inlet is a good place for just about anything right now, as anglers are finding flounder, drum, trout and spot. Reports have not been numerous, but the bigger flounder are typically caught during this time. Many of the larger flounder are caught using live spot.
Bay and ocean structures are very good right now for flounder. The seas have been a bit rough lately though, and this week does not look promising. The charters that have ventured out targeting seabass have been doing well, but conditions have not been ideal. This also has been the case for the charters out of Nags Head and Hatteras. However, some of those that have set out have returned with wahoo, mahi and a few yellowfin tuna. A few sailfish also have been caught.
The inshore boats have been doing very well with the drum and trout. There has been a really good Spot run from some of the piers along the Outer Banks. The piers and surf have been good for the puppy drum in Nags Head and Hatteras Island.
Freshwater: Things have been a little tight in most places on the freshwater front. Fifteen pounds was the winning weight on the lower James River out of Hopewell during the weekend. Many reported catching plenty of fish; there just wasn’t much size to them. The smaller ones are biting just about anything thrown at them it seems.
Many also reported catching bass from within the creeks of the James, Appomattox and the Chickahominy rivers. Buzzbaits, shaky heads and crankbaits were landing bass.
It seems that good numbers of crappie have moved into the creeks of the James River. The bass bite has been a little slow on the Chick still, but this should not last long. Autumn will be upon us this week, and cooler nights will spark more feeding and expand the strike zone. This also is the case everywhere as the days get shorter.
There already have been some shallow movements in some of the lakes. Shallow docks, rocks and stumps are producing fish. Topwater baits are perhaps the No. 1 search bait right now. Lipless cranks are another excellent shallow-water search bait.
It’s been taking 15-16 pounds to win single-day tournaments at Kerr Lake. The current elevation at Kerr is 298.32 feet.
The spotted bass bite is steady at Lake Gaston, which has spread throughout the lake, but many agree that the bigger spots are in the lower lake.
The baitfish are moving towards the backs of the creeks in the bigger lakes, which is where many are targeting the bass and crappie. Some nice crappie are being caught from docks, especially those with brush. The bass and crappie both are starting to relate to stumps.
The upper James River is low, but it’s been forecast to rise significantly towards the end of the week. Timing the rising water just right can result in phenomenal results for the smallmouth on the upper James.
— Compiled by Lily Betts