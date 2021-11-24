For 40 years, the Armstrong-Walker Classic was the highlight of Richmond's football scene

“Sure enough, it rained … and at halftime we were behind 12-0 and changed jerseys. We won the game, and all people talked about was the fact we won because we changed jerseys. No, I didn’t believe it. We won because we played better in the second half.”

Hopkins also remembered Lawrence, the Armstrong coach who succeeded Robinson, putting in “the ‘belly series,' where they’d put the ball in the belly of one back, take it out and pitch it outside. I’m sure seasoned coaches like Cooper and Callaham had seen it before … but our kids just couldn’t get used to it. They’d go for the fake every time. He’d pitch to the guy outside and … boom! They tricked us, that’s what we said.”

OK, so what kind of chicanery did Maggie Walker use to get even? You did something, didn’t you?

“Well … one of our favorite plays that we won a couple of times with we called 23 Pass. We’d fake handing the ball to the halfback, and he runs through the line and down the middle of the field. In the meantime, if they were in two deep, we’d put an end on both sides. They’d go deep down the sidelines … the safeties would go with them, and our halfback would be wide open every time,” Hopkins said.