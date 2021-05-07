Former Kickers coach David Bulow dies at age 41 following a stroke

Former Richmond Kickers player and coach David Bulow died Thursday morning at age 41.

Mr. Bulow suffered a stroke two weeks ago and had been in a coma. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“The Richmond Kickers family is heartbroken to learn of David’s passing,” Kickers chairman Rob Ukrop wrote. “David’s impact on our club will not be forgotten, he served the community well as a player, as a coach of both our pro and youth teams, and more importantly as a friend to so many within the soccer landscape. Our hearts go out to Nellie and his children, Aaron, Cameron, and Lucy.”

Mr. Bulow had 45 goals and 13 assists with Richmond in seven seasons before retiring in 2013.

He went on to coach with the Richmond Kickers Youth Soccer Club and Richmond United U.S. Soccer Development Academy and, in June 2018, was named coach of the pro club replacing Leigh Cowlishaw, who held the post for 19 years. The Denver native was in the position through the 2019 season.

Current Kickers coach Darren Sawatzky paid tribute to Mr. Bulow last week after the news of his hospitalization was made public.