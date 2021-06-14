Former players remember Dave Amsler, the 'Godfather of Richmond soccer'

Dave Amsler, the “Godfather” of local soccer who founded the Richmond Summer Soccer League, Richmond Strikers and FC Richmond, died June 4. He was 73 years old.
“He impacted an incredible amount of lives,” said Richmond Kickers chairman Rob Ukrop, who played for Amsler in his youth.
“Just one of those guys that, when things were going well, or even if it was a struggle as an athlete, he would reach out and provide some encouragement. He believed in his players.”
Amsler played at Campbell College in North Carolina. He organized the summer league in 1971, formed the Strikers in 1976 and founded FC Richmond Magic in 1985. He coached and participated in the development of 12 national team and 20 professional players, and formed the Virginia Club Champions League in 1997. He was inducted into the Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005, and was an influential member of the United Soccer Coaches national organization.
His son, Shane Amsler, played at Douglas Freeman, and was named the 1986 Gatorade player of the year for Virginia. Amsler was also instrumental in the development of Luis Rendon, a former Cosby and FC Richmond player who was honored as the Gatorade national player of the year for boys soccer in 2011 and joined Amsler in the Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame in 2020.
Trip Ellis, the director of coaching at FC Richmond, played for Amsler in his teenage years. Ellis said the local soccer scene would look much different today were it not for Amsler’s influence and passion for the game.
“He pretty much founded it; organized soccer in Richmond really wasn’t a thing until Dave,” Ellis said. “He was instrumental in helping myself, as well as hundreds of kids, play at that next level.”
One of those players was Marcus McFee, a former soccer player at Midlothian who transferred to Huguenot to play football and went on to play for Joe Paterno at Penn State. He was on some of Amsler’s first FC Richmond teams in the 80s.
“Without the things he did in that community, there’s no way soccer would have exploded the way it has around Richmond,” McFee said.
“He was just always someone in my life that I pointed toward as being somebody that created who I am today. I wouldn’t be who I am right now without Dave Amsler’s influence in my life.”
McFee’s father, Richard, a longtime football coach at Huguenot, had a close relationship with Amsler, who also coached McFee’s daughter, Azure, in the 80s. Azure McFee played soccer at Midlothian and VCU after playing in her youth for Amsler.
“They [his children] loved Dave, he was a serious, comical person,” Richard McFee said. “He wanted to keep everybody happy and laughing, and then he wanted you to concentrate.”
Amsler and Ukrop had lunch a couple weeks ago, and he got to thank his former coach for everything he taught him. During that meeting, Ukrop felt as if he were 12 years old again.
“Just always thankful for that friendship and mentoring that he provided,” Ukrop said. “His fingerprints are in the DNA of all these different clubs, whether it’s the Richmond Kickers, Strikers or FC Richmond.”
A celebration of life is planned for June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Huguenot Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to FC Richmond.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim