Former players remember Dave Amsler, the 'Godfather of Richmond soccer'

Trip Ellis, the director of coaching at FC Richmond, played for Amsler in his teenage years. Ellis said the local soccer scene would look much different today were it not for Amsler’s influence and passion for the game.

“He pretty much founded it; organized soccer in Richmond really wasn’t a thing until Dave,” Ellis said. “He was instrumental in helping myself, as well as hundreds of kids, play at that next level.”

One of those players was Marcus McFee, a former soccer player at Midlothian who transferred to Huguenot to play football and went on to play for Joe Paterno at Penn State. He was on some of Amsler’s first FC Richmond teams in the 80s.

“Without the things he did in that community, there’s no way soccer would have exploded the way it has around Richmond,” McFee said.

“He was just always someone in my life that I pointed toward as being somebody that created who I am today. I wouldn’t be who I am right now without Dave Amsler’s influence in my life.”

McFee’s father, Richard, a longtime football coach at Huguenot, had a close relationship with Amsler, who also coached McFee’s daughter, Azure, in the 80s. Azure McFee played soccer at Midlothian and VCU after playing in her youth for Amsler.