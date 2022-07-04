Former Times-Dispatch sports producer Nicole Koussa remembered fondly by colleagues

The Richmond Times-Dispatch sports section is made each night by a handful of dedicated individuals. And, for a time, a small rescue chihuahua named Chi-Chi, who was small enough to fit into one of the plastic sleeves the paper is delivered in.

Chi-Chi belonged to Nicole Koussa, who worked as a sports producer for the paper from 2007-2010 while attending VCU. Ms. Koussa died on June 23 at the age of 38 from COVID.

News of her death brought forth a number of tributes from former colleagues, who remembered her as a bright light in a stress-filled production environment, as well as a kind soul.

"First and foremost, she was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met," said former Times-Dispatch deputy sports editor Bob Flynn. "Her smile lit up the room, and she was a pleasure to work with. What impressed me the most was her eagerness to learn. She was always asking questions, and was receptive to suggestions.

"When she was working at the paper, she also was putting herself through school, and her work hours were far from normal. However, she excelled at both."

Her work at the paper nurtured a love of the printed word, and she went on to work for VCU as a senior copy editor, and later as a senior editor for Kroll.

Ms. Koussa is survived by her 7-year-old daughter, Ophelia. The two shared a love of video games, among other competitive outlets.

"Nicole was a giver who offered a bright, friendly smile to everyone," wrote Ophelia's father, Nathan Madden, who is also a former Times-Dispatch employee. "Family and loved ones meant a great deal to Nicole, and she would always pitch in to help them however she could.

"She had a big heart, found great joy in helping others and never met a stranger. Nicole routinely put the needs of people and animals above her own."

Colleagues remarked how Ms. Koussa fit right in among the newspaper's night crew.

"The stress level in the department was high at that time. Certainly Nicole knew and felt this. But she never showed it," said former sports reporter Vic Dorr Jr. "What she did show was abundant diligence. She did what she was asked to do and she did it to the best of her ability. She made the sports department a nicer place in which to work."

George Templeton worked alongside Ms. Koussa, and noted that she often was on the end of friendly ribbing for her baseball loyalties.

He wrote: "She was a New York Yankees fan, surrounded by inveterate Yankee haters. So when the Yanks would lose, there would be lots of comments and chortling in her direction, especially from the legion of Red Sox fans in the department. And Nicole took it all in very good humor because that's the sort of person she was."

Ms. Koussa's friendly demeanor with readers and callers led to her being named the newspaper's Customer Service Champion of the Month in October 2009.

She also celebrated her Lebanese heritage with vigor, and took particular pride in the Lebanese Food Festival held each year.

Ms. Koussa contracted COVID early in the week of June 20, and authorities believe she died peacefully in her sleep early that Thursday morning.

A memorial service will be held in Chesapeake, where she grew up, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Oman Funeral Home.