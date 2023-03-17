Back in 2015, VCU's Kharlton Belmar sat in his teammate's house on Cary St. hoping to hear his name picked in the MLS Superdraft, waiting to see if his dream of going pro was going to come true.

Years later, he is back, playing in the city where it all began as a member of the Richmond Kickers.

"It's a big full-circle moment for me," the forward said. "Coming back here as a veteran is amazing."

He is not the only Kickers player with VCU roots, as he will be playing alongside former VCU and Swope Park Rangers teammate Dakota Barnathan as well as Simon Fitch.

"VCU does a great job bringing in all kinds of players from around the country and the world, so we want the best guys to to stay local," coach Darren Sawatzky said. "If they can stay it's helpful."

Belmar will get the opportunity to showcase his MLS and USL Championship experience when the Kickers take on Charlotte FC in their season opener on Saturday. Kickoff in Charlotte is set for 5 p.m.

He hopes that his experience in the professional ranks will help the Kickers earn a USL League One title, after a playoff loss last year.

"These guys have already accomplished a lot," Belmar said. "Last year they had a great season with the regular season, I am hoping that I can come here and add that little push over the edge."

Belmar will join the front line led by back-to-back-to-back league MVP and Golden Boot winner Emiliano Terzaghi, who says that the team is ready after a long preseason journey.

"It was a long preseason and we worked hard; there is a lot of excitement for the season to start," Terzaghi said through a translator.

The three time MVP and Golden Boot winner signed a multi-year contract with the Kickers, despite having offers elsewhere. What kept him here? The culture.

"My decisions are always with my family, and since from the first moment we got to Richmond, they made us feel really good, we are very happy to be here," he said. "The coach, the staff, the people that work here, everyone makes us feel comfortable."

The Kickers look to have a bright future, as they did not lose any preseason games, winning two and tying four.

After the success of last season, Sawatzky said that it is important for the team to not remain complacent in order to be able to achieve the goal of being better than last year.

"We put a trophy in the trophy case, but we didn't finish it out," he said of the regular-season title. "Now, we have aspirations of doing that, the goal is always to win, but it is also to be better at how we do it, our brand of football will be better this year than in the past."

"That last game hurt and it still hurts," veteran center back Nathan Aune said. "You want to lift the trophy and that's the playoff trophy, so I don't think anyone is settling on last year."

Fans still have to wait another two weeks before they witness the Kickers in action at City Stadium. Once there, Aune said that fans should expect to see a different brand of Kickers soccer.

"We're going to try and play an exciting brand of football," Aune said. "I can promise we are going to play hard every single game."