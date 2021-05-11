Fredericksburg opens new, $35 million baseball stadium on Tuesday

The stadium is owned by the Silber family, which relocated the Class A Potomac Nationals to Fredericksburg as part of the deal.

The Silber family footed the construction bill, estimated at $35 million, but the City of Fredericksburg will be considered an “anchor tenant” in exchange for an annual payment to the club of $1.05 million for 30 years, and can use the stadium when the team isn’t playing.

The city plans to cover its commitment through proceeds generated by the stadium.

This will include an estimated $700,000 in tax revenue based on the two studies done when the city was mulling a stadium deal with the Hagerstown Suns in 2013.

Excitement surrounding the home debut hasn’t been tempered by the FredNats’ 0-6 start to the season. The team has sold out single-game tickets through the end of May. Manager Mario Lisson said he hopes his youthful roster will feed off the energy of a home crowd.

“We’re hoping we can give them what we want, and get them some wins,” Randa said.

The playing surface features Shaw Sports Turf, which was previously installed in Chase Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks.