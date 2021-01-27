Future Portsmouth casino launches mobile sports betting; BetMGM also enters crowded field

Prevost said BetMGM is building a full-service sportsbook at Nationals Park, and fans will be able to use their Virginia accounts while at the baseball stadium.

For companies that operate mobile betting, a major source of revenue is in-game betting, where customers can place bets on a game while it's in progress — the odds adjust with every pitch.

"Some sports naturally lend themselves more to in-play betting," Prevost said. "When it comes to baseball, we expect in-play betting will be 50% of our total betting volume."

He said BetMGM will allow customers to use promotional winnings at its casinos.

"What is more and more apparent is that some brands will have regional strength," he said of the industry. "With the proximity to National Harbor, we think Virginia will be a pocket where the BetMGM brand really resonates."

FanDuel was the only company in operation last weekend, a head start it received thanks to a partnership with the NFL's Washington Football Team, which Virginia lawmakers are courting for a potential new stadium.

The company doesn't release betting figures — the Virginia Lottery will do that — but said it paid out more than $2 million to customers as part of special wagers offered on its opening weekend.