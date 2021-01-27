Future Portsmouth casino launches mobile sports betting; MGM and DraftKings also enter crowded field

Virginia now has four active sportsbook operators, a gold rush of gaming that has led to an intense competition for customers.

Wednesday saw the launch of MGM and BetRivers, one a national brand and another that will soon become a familiar name in the state.

They join FanDuel and DraftKings as companies authorized by the Virginia Lottery to take sports bets inside the commonwealth's borders.

BetRivers was the company chosen to build a casino in Portsmouth. Company president Richard Schwartz said they want to be seen as a local option.

"Really there are very few jobs being created by the online sports betting industry," he said. "But it's different with a land-based casino, in terms of the construction, the jobs that are created and the tax base that is created.

"We certainly think that helps us stand out in comparison to the other sites that are live already."

MGM enters the market with name recognition, and operates a casino at National Harbor in Maryland that is the closest option for most Virginians.

Chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said that, plus partnerships with big names in sports, will help the company stand out.