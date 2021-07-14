Garrett Kulha, Madison Lehr capture RGA junior championship titles

“I wanted to keep staying aggressive,” he said. “That’s one of the things I’ve been trying to work on this summer. Even when I’ve been playing well, just keep being aggressive, going after pins and not laying up on par-5s. That’s what I did today. I just kept the pressure on … and I really wanted to play well, too, for myself.”

Next on Kuhla’s busy schedule is the Truist State Open of Virginia that runs Friday through Sunday at Independence Golf Club.

Lehr started Wednesday in a tie with Haleigh McPeak, a teammate of Kuhla’s at Trinity Episcopal and a member of the Country Club at The Highlands.

“Coming in tied I was just going to try to play my best and not worry about anyone else,” Lehr said. “She started out really good, and for a while we were neck and neck.”

McPeak finished with an 80 for a 156 total.

“To win it one year is nice, but to come back after being tied for the first day and just win it definitely gives me confidence,” Lehr said. “I’ve had some ups and downs lately, but to come and play and shoot 76 and 77, it definitely felt good because I think that’s more where I am and to help boost my confidence for the tournament coming up.”