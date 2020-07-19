With a Thursday-morning run near Brown’s Island in the books, there’s something about John McGurn’s workout attire that catches the eye.
On the back of his royal blue T-shirt is a colorful array of flags: El Salvador, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mexico, South Sudan, United States. The significance of the shirt’s design is rooted across town, at West End Presbyterian Church on Quioccasin Road, of which McGurn is a member.
Near the church is a set of apartment buildings, whose residents include a melting pot of immigrants, from Africa, Europe and Latin America.
In the years following WEPC’s founding in the area in 1993, it put in place outreach programs to assist some of its neighbors, as they settled in Richmond. McGurn’s love of running helped sprout a pair of initiatives that birthed a diverse band of running enthusiasts.
First was a summer track club for kids. Several years later, a Monument Avenue 10K run team called “Good News Can’t Lose” was established for more experienced runners. The groups reflect the multicultural community near the church.
They’ve brought together runners of varying ages and backgrounds for not just the workouts, but also for meaningful dialogue on life — a “word of truth."
“Every time we get together we want to share what we call the word of truth,” McGurn said. “You get them running, you get them tired, sit them down, give them a water and a Popsicle and it gives you a couple minutes to say, 'Let's talk about life, let's talk about God, let's talk about your purpose, your destiny.'"
WEPC, when it was established, first met in what’s now Quioccasin Middle School. After seven years, it moved down the road to the former home of Best Products, a defunct consumer goods chain.
As the church remodeled the building for its own use, it ventured out to discover who lived in the area nearby. It found that many of the surrounding apartments were inhabited by immigrants, some of them refugees.
It also found that there were many children there, so it put together a program it dubbed “X Games.” Members of the church would pick up kids on Saturday mornings, take them to a nearby park and run them through relay races, obstacle courses and the like.
While running that program, WEPC members met kids’ parents and discovered that some could use help as they acclimated to America. That led to outreach initiatives assisting them with networking, job interviews and more.
Meanwhile, WEPC over time realized that there was a gap in activities for kids in the summer. By this point, in 2009, the church had a paid staff position in charge of outreach. Amanda Krieger, who held the position at the time, spoke with McGurn about what they could do. Krieger mentioned she was a runner.
“I said, 'Well I am, too, and I love it,’” McGurn said.
From those talks, WEPC’s track club was born. The first iteration 11 years ago included about a dozen kids, from a mix of countries. They’d get together for workouts on the track at Mills Godwin High School.
The format, with a training session followed by a word of truth, was inspired by Eric Liddell, who was depicted in the movie “Chariots of Fire.” Liddell was a standout Scottish rugby player and runner — who won a pair of medals in track at the 1924 Olympic Games — and was also a missionary.
The run club, as years passed, grew from that initial dozen to include more than 60 some nights.
In 2012, the church hired Changjwok Deng, a former refugee, as its outreach director. Deng was born in what’s now South Sudan. In 1989, at the age of about 7, Deng was sent to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, by his father, because of war.
Six years later, Deng joined his older brother, sister-in-law and niece in Syria, where he finished school and where he also picked up running. He competed in short distance events in high school.
Deng also got married in Syria. He and his wife, Matbien, were granted refugee status to relocate to America. They arrived in Richmond in 2004, where they lived initially in one of the apartment complexes near WEPC. Their resettle agency was Commonwealth Catholic Charities, which has relationships with multiple apartment complexes in the area.
They took ESL classes at WEPC, and began getting involved in the church.
Deng assisted with the track club, even before he was hired to the church staff.
“It just became a great event where kids who didn't know anything about track before now started to really get interested in running," Deng said. "And so a lot of kids started getting into their school and started running for their schools."
But the club is a summer activity. A few years ago, a couple of runners came to Deng and McGurn and expressed that they wanted to continue training beyond the summer.
Deng and McGurn had previously run the Monument Avenue 10K together, so they proposed a 10K training team as an extension of the track club. That became “Good News Can’t Lose,” which was founded in 2016.
While the track club was for all ages, and an introduction to running, the run team provided a more intense option. The group has run four Monument Avenue 10Ks together.
“And every year they've gotten stronger and stronger, and they improve every year,” Deng said. “Every year they got a better time.”
The team has typically met to run on Saturdays. It took a break earlier this year due to the coronavirus, but picked back up in smaller groups, typically of eight to 10, on Thursdays and Saturdays. They typically run around the area near Brown’s Island. The run club has been on hiatus this year because of COVID-19.
But just like the tradition that started with the run club, the group, after some core work and stretching, sits down for a word of truth.
Over the past several weeks, in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, those sessions have taken on additional impact. With protests against racism and police brutality going on around the world, the run team’s chats became a safe space for the diverse group of runners to share a variety of thoughts and perspectives on the issues.
"Obviously we all have our opinions. We will tell them how we feel about it as Black people. I've dealt with police brutality myself. So I would express that. And they're understanding," said Bronson Vuninka, a 28-year-old run team member who immigrated to Richmond from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with his family in 2000 and who has participated in WEPC activities since he was a kid. Willy Lusengo, one of Vuninka's cousins, began training with the run team three weeks ago, too.
The church brought in five Henrico County police officers on Wednesday as well, to chat with a group of about 25.
"It just helped me understand more of their perspective, how they felt about it. They also helped me open up and understand things I was kind of confused about.” said Lewis Waweru, who came up through WEPC's track club, and is a current run team member. He's also a rising senior cross country and track runner at Douglas Freeman High School.
In a word of truth following the run team’s workout this past Thursday, Deng shared with the group a message centered on three key words — awareness, relationship and commitment — in the context of current events.
“John and I, we'll talk about this stuff,” Deng said. “I'm from Africa, I'm a Black guy. He is from America, he's a white dude. We talk. And because we have a relationship, we can challenge each other. And that's very important."
That’s the tone of the environment that’s been created by WEPC’s running groups, one where members feel comfortable enough to have important talks.
The group’s plan now is to continue training in anticipation of participating in the rescheduled 10K in September.
Along the way, it’ll keep creating a space for dialogue and keep bringing a diverse group of running enthusiasts together.
As McGurn, Deng and Vuninka walked off together after Thursday’s workout, the flags on the back of McGurn’s shirt — the Good News Can’t Lose team’s 2019 10K shirt — showed clearly.
“The reason we started is because we love running,” Deng said, as he spoke with other members of the team Thursday. “But also, we love the people that we're running [with]. We love being in a community.”
