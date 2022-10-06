Hanover's Metzger to represent Washington Nationals at World Series in MLB Pitch Hit & Run competition

Hanover County's Camden Metzger, an eighth grader at Oak Knoll Middle School, will represent the Washington Nationals at the MLB Pitch Hit & Run championships during the World Series.

Metzger, a lifelong Nats fan, is the son of Mechanicsville High athletic director Tripp Metzger. He won the local competition at Atlee Little League in June to advance to the team championship, and placed first in the regional event in August at Nationals Park.

His score was in the top four nationally in the 13-14 age bracket, earning Metzger an all-expense paid trip for two to the World Series and ticket to Game 2. The finals of the Pitch Hit & Run competition are held the next day.

The competition consists of, as one might expect, three phases -- pitching, where competitors stand 45 feet away from a target and earn points depending on what part of the target they hit; hitting, where batters hit off of a tee at home plate and earn points for hitting the ball straight and to a certain distance; and running, where baserunners are timed in a sprint from second base to home plate.

When Metzger first signed up for the local competition at Atlee Little League, he didn't think much of it.

"It was just something to do, my uncle had told us about it, so we went up there to check it out," Metzger said. "We hit, pitched and ran, and my score qualified so we got to go to the Nationals."

The regional competition was in August, and Metzger said it was between winning the local competition and arriving at Nats Park that he realized the opportunity at stake.

"It was awesome getting able to participate in an event like this in a Major League stadium," said Metzger, who turned 14 on Oct. 2. "It was amazing. I was just speechless, I couldn't believe it."

Metzger walked away from the park knowing he'd won, but not knowing his score (1600) was high enough compared to the other 71 competitors nationally in his age group. Each Major League team fields a champion in each age bracket, but only the top four scores for each age range earn the trip to the World Series.

Metzger, a catcher by trade, found out his score was high enough for a spot at the World Series via an email from MLB. He started playing around age 4, and his favorite players are former Nationals Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. He also plays some football and basketball, but baseball was his first love.

Mother Crystal Metzger said the journey has been a surreal experience for the whole family.

"The opportunity to go in June on just a Saturday, we never expected this was going to be the outcome," she said. "We were just so excited for him to have the opportunity to go to the regional competition. ... What an accomplishment and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to be able to go to the World Series and be a part of the excitement."

Camden said his dad has fostered in him a love for sports from a young age. The two plan to attend Games 1 and 2 of the World Series together.