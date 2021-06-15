Henrico's Townley Haas qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with second-place finish at U.S. swim trials

Townley Haas was the newcomer amid greats the last time he represented the United States on swimming’s biggest stage. This time, he’s the veteran.

Haas, 24, representing NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, placed second in men’s 200-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday, solidifying his spot on the U.S. team for the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Haas, who was the All-Metro swimmer of the year three times while starring at Benedictine and with NOVA, clocked in at 1:45.66 behind Kieran Smith, a swimmer from the University of Florida.

Smith won the race in 1:45.29. He’d previously qualified for the U.S. team in the 400 freestyle.

Haas’ placement will slot him in the 200 freestyle in the Olympics with Smith, as well as the 4x200 relay team. Haas won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in that relay, providing the fastest split in the entire race in a team that included Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer and Ryan Lochte.

Haas and Smith will be joined by Drew Kibler and Andrew Seliskar on this year’s relay team, making him the only expected returner for the relay.