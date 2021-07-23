Huguenot Little League softball team wins state title, organization's first since 1991

Elevator tag, trips to the pool, family dinners in the hotel lobby and a visit to JMU’s softball field were among the highlights of Huguenot Little League’s state title in the 8-10-year-old softball division last week in Woodstock.

The team, comprising 14 all-stars selected from the Little League’s four regular-season squads, beat McLean 11-6 in the title game. Huguenot went 3-0 in the District 5 tournament and 5-0 at states, outscoring opponents 111-19 to win the organization’s first state championship in softball and first since a 1991 state banner in baseball.

Head coach Tanya Shelton said her coaching staff was well aware of the history behind the achievement but didn’t let the team know so as to keep them focused on the task at hand.

“We knew it was a special group, but we didn’t realize we were going to win that big at states,” said Shelton, whose daughter Brooke and niece Harper both played on the team.

“Our substitute hitters could smash the ball. It didn’t matter where we were in our lineup. We had confidence that every single one of those girls was going to get a hit at any moment. So it was definitely special to be a coach of that.”