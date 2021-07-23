Huguenot Little League softball team wins state title, organization's first since 1991

Elevator tag, trips to the pool, family dinners in the hotel lobby and a visit to JMU’s softball field were among the highlights of Huguenot Little League’s state title in the 8-10-year-old softball division last week in Woodstock.
The team, comprising 14 all-stars selected from the Little League’s four regular-season squads, beat McLean 11-6 in the title game. Huguenot went 3-0 in the District 5 tournament and 5-0 at states, outscoring opponents 111-19 to win the organization’s first state championship in softball and first since a 1991 state banner in baseball.
Head coach Tanya Shelton said her coaching staff was well aware of the history behind the achievement but didn’t let the team know so as to keep them focused on the task at hand.
“We knew it was a special group, but we didn’t realize we were going to win that big at states,” said Shelton, whose daughter Brooke and niece Harper both played on the team.
“Our substitute hitters could smash the ball. It didn’t matter where we were in our lineup. We had confidence that every single one of those girls was going to get a hit at any moment. So it was definitely special to be a coach of that.”
Shelton said the team’s greatest strength was its depth — one through 14, every player contributed. Leadoff hitter Hailey Metacarpa hit .700 through districts and states and nearly took an opposing pitcher out of one game with a line drive that deflected off the pitcher’s glove.
Kylie Gilliam hit 1.000 and made a major offensive impact as a pinch hitter; Brooke Shelton, Samantha Stallard, Harlynne Crain and Anna Shoemaker all contributed innings in the circle; shortstop Vivian Austeri and third baseman Natalie Danburg played stellar defense throughout both tournaments; utility player Caelyn DeKlyn played a key defensive role with the versatility to fill positions all over the field; and Lanie Hulette, the team’s youngest player, “held down second base like a champ,” Shelton said.
Brooke Shelton hit .846 through both tournaments; catcher Reese Bradshaw hit .500 and endured sweltering heat in full gear behind the plate; Hailey Ostwinkle batted .429 and had a game-winning hit in the first district game; and Esme Crenshaw posted a .530 on-base percentage.
But for all their success on the field, Shelton said the most cherished memories were made in the camaraderie of the journey.
“These girls had a blast,” she said with a laugh. “They would ride the elevator, visit each other’s rooms, go to the pool together. We would order takeout and just hang out in the lobby and eat; that was kind of our family meals.
“Yeah we won, we came back with the state banner. But I think those are the memories that are going to stick with them more than any huge plays on the field. Just being together.”
Danburg’s mother, Sarah, called JMU athletics during an off day in which the team, awaiting its opponent in the elimination bracket, toured Shenandoah Caverns. Danburg asked JMU if they could come see the softball field, and the Little Leaguers were treated to a full tour of the Dukes’ facilities.
Shelton said the team played a “ghost game” on the field, pretending to pitch, hit and field on the college diamond. All the players wanted to know where Odicci Alexander, the star of this year’s Women’s College World Series, was and if they could meet her.
In the win over McLean, Huguenot went down 4-0 early. Stallard came in and settled things down in the circle, allowing her offense to rally and take a lead later. When Metacarpa caught the final out in right field, the team, coaches and families erupted.
“As soon as she caught it, everything exploded, we ran out on the field,” Shelton said.
“I gave Samantha a hug, gave my daughter a hug, gave everybody else around me a hug. In the middle of the field, we ended up in a team hug.”
League president Forrest Hulette was an assistant coach and team dad who experienced the ride from all three vantage points. After a year of uncertainty and following COVID protocols just to get on the field, he said the championship run was an appropriate culmination.
“It was a great experience of watching a bunch of girls come together and become a team. It really was a lot of coaches working with families and players and building a real team that, by the end of it, was just something special that I’ll never forget and I don’t think they will either,” Hulette said.
“Of all the sports experiences, it ranks right up there. ... They enjoyed the key cards and elevator tag as much as anything else.”
