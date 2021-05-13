In mountain biking, Richmond's Angelo Washington discovered a new world, one he'll share during Riverrock's return this weekend

He dived into racing, and progressed. He compared it to how he approached baseball. On the diamond, he was focused, no lollygagging. That’s how he takes racing now, too.

In 2017, Washington won a national race in his category at Snowshoe Mountain. His primary racing circuit is one called Downhill Southeast, which competes at places like Snowshoe, Massanutten, Windrock in Tennessee and Sugar Mountain in North Carolina. He has multiple top-three finishes under his belt, and has sponsorship backing from multiple biking companies, including Commencal.

Biking is something he’s shared with two daughters, and something he plans to share with his newborn, three-week-old daughter in the future. And he recently became certified to be a mountain bike instructor, to teach others.

"One of the top riders in the Richmond area,” said Richard Bailey, who’s ridden with Washington for several years and is the manager of the Trek Bicycles location in Stafford. “And just the fact that he's at the point now where he can pass on the knowledge that he's gained over the years to other people just kind of speaks a lot.

“Angelo's definitely like a go-getter. He kind of sets his mind on something, and then he just does it.”