In the first 11 days of legal sports betting, Virginians wagered $58.89 million

Virginia took a gradual approach to launching sports betting, but gamblers were all-in right out of the gate.

During the first 11 days, as the services started to go online, gamblers wagered $58.89 million with four operators, winning $55.31 million.

Betting providers took a loss during the 11-day stretch, because they offered $6.3 million in promotional incentives to gamblers in an attempt to gain market share.

Those numbers don't include the Super Bowl, which was expected to bring a major windfall in February.

In releasing the numbers, the Virginia Lottery said it "anticipates additional sports betting operator permits to be awarded in the coming days." There are at least a dozen pending applications from companies who want to enter the market.

FanDuel was the first company allowed into the Virginia market, launching on Jan. 21. DraftKings, BetMGM and Bet Rivers all launched in the following days. Caesars, which will operate under the William Hill brand, launched in early February.