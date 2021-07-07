'It’s a taste of home': Penny Lane Pub provides family atmosphere for England soccer fans during Euros

And when England is playing, they’re all united.

“You can’t really beat the atmosphere,” said Nick Broccoli, who’s American, and came with his English brother-in-law, Sonny Haynie. Broccoli said he knew Haynie would love the bar when his brother-in-law arrived in the U.S. six years ago, and the two have been coming since.

Wednesday afternoon, across the ocean from the game in London, tensions were high in the downtown Richmond bar. One fan shouted “bloody hell” as Raheem Sterling missed a golden chance moments before he forced an own-goal in the first half to tie the game at 1-1. Others shouted “come on” and “shoot the bloody ball” as England missed numerous chances in the second half. They continued to get antsy, and it escalated until the referee pointed to the penalty spot when Harry Kane got tripped in the box.

Disbelief from Kane’s miss in extra time turned into instant euphoria when the captain slotted home the rebound, but the tension and scrutiny didn’t disappear until the final whistle was blown.

“The fact that England hasn’t won in so long, everyone’s behind them and getting nostalgic,” Terence said before the game. “They’ve been playing exceptionally well and we all just hope and pray they make it all the way.”