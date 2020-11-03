James Potteiger and Meghan McClure are game for the 'Richmond Challenge' -- running a marathon, half marathon and 8k during November

Sports Backers said 72 runners have signed up to participate in the Challenge, including the organization’s executive director, Jon Lugbill.

“I think it is the coolest thing,” McClure said. “We’re never going to get a chance to do it again, hopefully.”

Potteiger, 28, lives in Henrico County and is on active duty in the Virginia National Guard. He has been running for about three years and got more serious this year.

“I didn’t run in high school [in Ohio],” he said. “I just took it up as a hobby, then I started growing with it, getting addicted with it. I want to just push myself and continue doing better each time.”

Potteiger runs about 40 miles a week. He has changed his diet to get to a healthier lifestyle, eating out less and cooking more grilled chicken and pasta while drinking more water.

He has run in some 5k races but hasn’t run a half marathon or a full marathon. His mother and a couple of his friends “thought it was really crazy” to tackle all three races, but Potteiger says it’s time to step it up and try something different.