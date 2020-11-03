James Potteiger and Meghan McClure are game for the 'Richmond Challenge' -- running a marathon, half marathon and 8k during November

James Potteiger and Meghan McClure haven’t run a marathon before, but each has been contemplating the idea to see how far they can push themselves.
A unique offer this year from Richmond Marathon organizer Sports Backers because of the coronavirus pandemic solidified their decisions.
Sports Backers introduced the “Richmond Challenge,” where runners can take on the Richmond Marathon’s three events – the full marathon, the half marathon and the Allianz Partners 8k – during November.
“When I saw the Richmond Challenge come up, I felt motivated to try it,” Potteiger said. “If you’re going to do one race, why not do all three? I’ve been trying to train up as much as I can to do it.”
Running all three races has not been an option because they always take place on the same day. With a one-day mass gathering untenable because of the virus, Sports Backers decided to stage the marathon events mostly on the Virginia Capital Trail this year, with participants running on their own any day starting Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 22. They also can run a route of their choosing in a virtual option.
For the Richmond Challenge, runners have the month of November to complete the three races.
The 26.2-mile marathon course will start at Dorey Park in Henrico County before moving to the Capital Trail and ending at Dorey Park.
Sports Backers said 72 runners have signed up to participate in the Challenge, including the organization’s executive director, Jon Lugbill.
“I think it is the coolest thing,” McClure said. “We’re never going to get a chance to do it again, hopefully.”
Potteiger, 28, lives in Henrico County and is on active duty in the Virginia National Guard. He has been running for about three years and got more serious this year.
“I didn’t run in high school [in Ohio],” he said. “I just took it up as a hobby, then I started growing with it, getting addicted with it. I want to just push myself and continue doing better each time.”
Potteiger runs about 40 miles a week. He has changed his diet to get to a healthier lifestyle, eating out less and cooking more grilled chicken and pasta while drinking more water.
He has run in some 5k races but hasn’t run a half marathon or a full marathon. His mother and a couple of his friends “thought it was really crazy” to tackle all three races, but Potteiger says it’s time to step it up and try something different.
“I feel like I’m mentally and physically ready,” he said. “I’m really just ready to go see all this training, all this mentality of changing everything, and see how far it takes me.”
McClure, 32, lives in Henrico, went to VCU and is a corporate trainer. A lacrosse player in high school in Roanoke, she changed her diet in 2013 and began running to maintain a healthier lifestyle. In about eight months, she lost a lot of weight.
“I am not built to be a runner, but I love running with every fiber of my being,” she said. “I’m like 5-5. I’m 150 pounds. … I’m just not the long, lean runner type. I had a lot of dietary issues as a kid. I was 230 pounds in college before I realized the food that I was eating was killing me.
“My goal was to be able to run a mile without stopping. Once I got to one mile, I wanted two. When I got to two, I wanted a 5k. When I got to 5k, I wanted 10k. Over the years, I’ve just gradually built myself up.
“I’m not a competitive runner. I’ll never be on the podium for being the fastest one. The mental resilience, and pushing my body to limits I didn’t think that it could go, really intrigued me.”
McClure has run two half marathons in Richmond and four total. She had toyed with the idea of the full marathon for a few years.
Since she already was planning to run the half marathon and the 8k is basically a training run, it seemed a good time to totally test herself in the no-pressure format of the Challenge.
Her boss has planned a virtual celebration with her work team.
“So basically my team’s like, ‘You should do this so we can all get a half day and order pizza on the company,’” she said.
“My team’s pretty supportive. My husband thinks I’m crazy, but he’s being so supportive in the sense that I’m going to have a couple of friends do snacks and motivational meetups on the full marathon, and then my running buddy who isn’t running the marathon this year is going to run the last six miles with me.”
If she has to slow down or walk the latter part of the marathon, “then so be it,” she said.
“At least I can find my limit. I can see where my body actually says, ‘No, I’m done,’ if it actually gets to that point. But I can also do it at my own pace. I’m not having to put people out. I’m not that one person left running the marathon with the news crews as they’re opening the roads.”
