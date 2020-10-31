Jerry Lindquist's sports cemories: R-Braves ties to the 1964 Olympics

In 1964, at the Summer Games in Tokyo before a crowd of 50,000, he led off and didn’t mess around. One pitch, one swing, one ball long gone to left-center field. Tell us the truth Shaun, you predicted you would do it … and pointed, like Babe Ruth, where it was going, right? Sorry gang, makes for a good story but didn’t happen. “They always threw the first pitch over the plate,” Fitzmaurice, now 78, recalled last week. “I knew it would be pretty good.” Actually, he was leading off because he was fast, not because of his muscle. He once ran the 60-yard dash in 6.2 seconds when the world record was 6.0.

Talk about a very small world. Alan Closter, who closed out his career with the R-Braves in 1975 and has lived here since then before he and the wife recently made a Northern Neck getaway in Lively their permanent residence, also was a member of the ‘64 U.S. Olympic team. Baseball was considered a demonstration sport, so Closter, Fitzmaurice and friends weren’t bound by rules and regulations. In fact, there was no curfew for the baseball team, which made it the envy of everyone else in red, white and blue. What does Closter, a fun-loving left hander known to friend and foe alike as “The Duck,” remember about their stay in Tokyo? “I think we won seven, lost two and tied two … and I had a migraine headache the whole time we were there. Too much sake, I guess,” said Closter, 77. I guess?