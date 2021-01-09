Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: A fitting tribute for Culpeper's John Averett

The memory man strikes again with short, as well as long, term recollections from five decades of watching kids’ games and getting a check for it — plus another decade and a half doing it as an innocent (?) bystander. This is Volume XXXVI: “The World’s Biggest Hick Town.”

At the risk of blowing our cover (and saying something nice about the man) ... we start with a shout out to Culpeper High School for honoring a former coach more than 40 years after he moved on. I was going to say to bigger and better things but, despite carving an enviable career that put him on a first-name basis with some of basketball’s best-known players, coaches and administrators, “it couldn’t get any better than this,” he said.

Making the occasion (Oct. 23, 2020) even sweeter was the way the principal (Daniel Soderholm), school board and county board of supervisors went about keeping it a surprise until the honoree walked through the gym door to applause from old friends standing on the new floor imprinted with — and now and forever known as — “Coach John Averett Court.” If you think he was overcome by emotion, that might not be strong enough.

“Somehow I began talking … and crying … and later I asked [wife] Pat what I said. ‘Did I make any sense?’” Averett recalled last week. “She assured me I did.”