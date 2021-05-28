Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: A grab bag of memories on a holiday weekend

Before he was a circuit court judge … before he reached a settlement in a defamation suit against a political candidate … His Honor Bradley Cavedo was on a slow track to becoming a linesman in the National Hockey League. Ultimately, he recognized he was bound for a higher calling, but the stories remain of his mostly self-effacing tales of Cavedo on skates, calling offsides, breaking up fights, even falling down on the job. To wit:

“At a game at Ice Zone, a couple of years before I retired, I came out of the locker room with my skate guards on. I always hit the ice fast — and took off — to make a good first impression. Instead, I fell all over the place and ended up in a corner behind the net. A lot of people who had been in hockey with me for 30 years were there … and had a pretty good laugh.”

Also, a tip of the old gavel to Judge BC for correcting an error: In Volume III: Take Me Out to the OLD Ball Game (May 17, 2020), Max Patkin should have been “The Clown [not Crown] Prince of Baseball.” My error.

Let’s see … VCU decides not to play LSU next season. No reason given. OK, so it’s only a guess but … maybe, just maybe, the Rams’ hierarchy decided its was time to distance the program as far as possible from former coach Will Wade, who left VCU for LSU four seasons ago.