Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Aaron McGarity heads for Tommy John surgery

Sorry, Ron … the news didn’t get any better last week for hockey lovers, either. Under the new seven-year, $4.9 billion deal with the NHL, NBC is out, ABC/ESPN and TNT in. Naturally, it is all about the money, enabling the league to more than double its previous 10-season arrangement with NBC.

As it has been since cable entered the broadcast field in the mid-to-late 1970s, the consumer will be asked to pay extra for it. Disney plans to use premium ESPN-plus to carry some hockey. HBO Max is expected to offer a subscription service, too.

Meanwhile, NBC continues to use premium Peacock more and more for its coverage of the English Premier League. For now Comcast is giving Peacock free to subscribers. How much longer before that ends, too? Dec. 31, 2021, when the NBC Sports Network dies officially, seems reasonable, eh?

The EPL, a staple on NBCSN since 2013, continues to have serious problems with VAR, the replay system that originally was used only to determine whether the ball crossed the goal line in its entirety. That worked so well that arguably the world’s best soccer circuit began using it for assorted other things including offsides that proved so controversial that we shouldn’t be surprised if VAR has much-welcomed limited use next season. For one thing, too many goals have been disallowed by offsides barely detectable in slo-motion.