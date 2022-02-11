Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: ACC special brings back fond memories

Once again the memory man has been reminded how much fun covering sports was in the old days. The first two installments of the ACC Network’s scheduled 10-part series, focusing primarily on the conference’s storied basketball tournament, proved the perfect means to trigger nostalgia of, frankly, a better time.

Think about it. There were the legendary coaches, like Everett Case, who came from Indiana to North Carolina State, and was most instrumental in creating the tournament (1954) … and Frank McGuire, hired from St. John’s, N.Y., by UNC-Chapel Hill to combat the dominance of State (and Case) … and Wake Forest’s Horace “Bones” McKinney, an ordained Baptist preacher who would make any all-time, all-world list of characters … and Vic Bubas, who played for Case at State then gave Duke a national presence … and Dean Smith … and that was just in the early years, when rivalries were uncommonly intense … when only the tournament winner moved on to the NCAA’s post-season affair and it was one (loss) and done for everyone else.

We’re talking indescribable pressure, the kind that leads to brawls – see Art Heyman (Duke) and Larry Brown (North Carolina) in 1961 – not to mention intense mutual dislike, even hatred, of some coaches. (The woods are full of too many examples to list here, yet carried over into the 70s, 80s and 90s – long after the NCAA tournament expanded.)

An elephant’s memory is overrated when compared to grudges held by coaches, players and fans alike in the olden, golden days of ACC hoops. Paranoia ruled, especially when it involved officials, even former rivals-turned-sportscasters. Talk about interesting. Talk about fun – for the media types … that didn’t have a dog in the fight.

Now, many, many moons later, for a number of reasons, it’s safe to say Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is the last of the ACC’s iconic coaches. I know, there’s Jim Boeheim, 46 years of playing zone defense at Syracuse, but his better days were in the Big East Conference.

Besides, for octogenarians like the man, the real Atlantic Coast Conference died years ago, when greed took over and expansion got out of hand. Now, with 15 schools, some well beyond any reasonable distance to the Original Eight, it’s only a matter of time before they decide on a new name – like?

How about the Your Commercial Goes Here Conference? Or YCGHC, to take the outright lead in the alphabet designation game? Should be worth a lot of money, don’t you think? First things first.

This is Volume 81 in our slow, occasionally painful stroll while looking in the rear-view mirror. Call it: Those Were The Days, My Friend.

On the subject of the ACC Network’s series on the history of the conference tournament … comes a reminder (courtesy of Mark Packer and Wes Durham) of one of the great people we had the pleasure of knowing. “Everyone loved Skeeter,” said Packer last week during a segment on their morning show. No argument there.

Marvin “Skeeter” Francis, the ACC’s man for all seasons, was a one-of-a-kind no longer seen or heard in athletics any more. He was a sportswriter, then sports information director, and finally the conference go-to-man. Officially, Skeeter was ACC assistant commissioner and director of the service bureau but, in reality he was so much more.

Having covered the first two conference post-season tournaments for the Durham (N.C.) Morning Herald, he was hired by the ACC and became the event’s director for more than 50 years. Everyone knew Skeeter, and Skeeter knew everyone. He was one of those colorful characters you couldn’t miss.

Skeeter was to sports coats what the Flying Squirrels’ “Parney” Parnell is to pants. There was no combination of colors too garish, too loud, too crazy, too he’s-got-to-be-kidding for Skeeter. He wore them proudly.

His son Marvin, Jr., sent one of the brightest and best, a coat of many colors, to be displayed on Packer/Durham. A magnificent blend of bright green, orange, blues, red, black, purple and yellow, all thrown together apparently with no purpose in mind. Blinding!

Add the aroma of an ever-present stogie, a warm greeting (with smile) – quote – and you would swear Skeeter was there, in all his never-met-a-stranger splendor.

Stories? He had a million of them. Few didn’t leave you laughing out loud or, at the very least, smiling. Skeeter was SID at Wake Forest for 14 years (1955-68). The Demon Deacons came to Charlottesville’s old Memorial Gym to play Virginia. Dick Turner was the Cavaliers’ old SID, and when the game was over, there was an unmistakable problem with the final statistics: the total number of rebounds is supposed to be the same as the missed shots but was off, as Skeeter recalled it, “by a lot, believe it or not.

“So Dick says to me, ‘You take half … and we’ll take half, OK?’” OK.

Durham told of a little known story how Skeeter, while at Wake, “hired Woody Durham to do football play by play … when John Mackovic and Brian Piccolo played.” That was the same W. Durham, father of Wes, who became a legendary caller of plays basketball as well as football at North Carolina.

The ACC operated a preseason football tour for media types, taking the writers and broadcasters to every stop in the conference. By the time we signed on in 1984 it was strictly by bus, starting in Greensboro then heading north all the way to College Park, Md., then reversing our field and going south as far as Tallahassee, Fla.

It was a bit of a grind but Skeeter, the ringmaster, kept it on schedule, with delays kept at a minimum. He would assign everyone a number then call them out to make sure all were aboard before the driver F.H. Garland (known by his last name only) pulled out, Skeeter was always No.1, Garland No. 2 and yours truly No. 3. For years later, long after the tour was long-gone and Skeeter retired, I was still called not by name but “number three” by Garland who, of course, remained “number two.”

Skeeter died July 6, 2004 at age 82. The tributes poured in. “He had a genius for people,” said then-Wake SID John Justus … which said it all.

Proving once again we’re not too old to learn something just when we thought we knew everything …

… There probably would not have been a Dean Dome had not one of McGuire’s assistants had a drinking problem. According to the series, crafted with loving care by Maryland alumnus, now ESPN hotshot, John Dahl, Buck Freeman had his addiction to alcohol under control. But, the pressure of the Tar Heels unbeaten run to the national championship in 1957 forced him off the wagon, leading to an opening on the Carolina staff.

On the advice of Ben Carnevale, the Navy coach who later became William and Mary athletic director, McGuire hired D. Smith, who mostly sat on the bench at Kansas.

Quick (and this wasn’t in series episode No. 2): Who jumped center for Carolina against 7-foot-plus Wilt Chamberlain of Kansas on the opening tip of the ‘57 title matchup? Why, sub-six-footer Tommy Kearns, of course. We watched the game on television at the fraternity house at Washington & Lee and couldn’t believe it but never forgot.

… Randolph Childress, Wake guard who set a tournament record (37.5 points per game) in 1995, is the consensus choice for the ACC tournament’s all-time best. Here’s a vote for Lennie Rosenbluth, who scored 106 points in three games in three days – without benefit of a three-point field goal – to lead Carolina in 1957.

Everyone thought he would wind up in Raleigh, where Case dominated the early years of the conference. Red Auerbach recommended Rosenbluth who visited State, was asked – unexpectedly – to work out for the Wolfpack staff, and didn’t impress. McGuire, who was at St. John’s, N.Y., at the time but already commited to leaving for Chapel Hill, called Rosenbluth who reportedly said, “Where you go, I’ll go with you.”

That was the beginning of the end of State’s run. Rosenbluth, now 89, ran the table his senior year, winning ACC and national playe of the year.

Thoughts While Thinking:

Miami set an ACC game record (never to be broken) by going 0 for 0 at the foul line at Virginia, where the Cavaliers were 3 for 3. No big deal, really. It’s become the new norm, relying on three-point shooting instead of taking the ball to the hoop and, if nothing else, getting the opposition in foul trouble. Now, players drive in then kick the ball out to a teammate stationed beyond the arc. Sorry, oldtimers. That’s what the game has become, like it or not. Not … “You’ve got to give Virginia some credit for having the best free throw attempt defense in the history of mankind,” M. Packer said. “The opposition never gets to the line. That’s pretty good, I guess.”

If ever there was a time not to bet on college hoops, it’s now. That is, unless you have more money than you need and have an overwhelming desire to give it away … And, for the umpteenth time, we were (mis)treated to another example of why coaching would have been a major no-no on our life’s resume. At one point, we seriously considered a livelihood of Xs and Os … but, in retrospect, a mistake. Why? Too much pressure … keeping our cool after yet another blown call by the officials. ...In Wednesday’s Richmond/George Mason game, GMU’s Josh Orduro only took six steps (confirmed by TV replay) after picking up his dribble and going inside for two points that forced OT … but who’s counting? Certainly not Wally Rutecko, Justin Porterfield and Vladimir Vayard-Tadal, the officials who then allowed UR’s Nathan Cayo ONLY four steps en route to a three-point play in OT … You want stupid? There was DeVon Cooper throwing a shoulder into Tyler Burton, sending the Spider flying to the floor, in the final seconds with Mason in possession. A flagrant foul would not have been out of line. Richmond did get the ball but Andre Gustafson’s failed off-balance three-point attempt at the buzzer allowed the home team to escape with an 87-84 decision.