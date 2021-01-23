Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: After QB career, Buster O'Brien's failed run at AG yielded a successful lawsuit

Election day was still six months away when Bode called, requesting an interview. One of O’Brien’s pet projects was privatization of prisons. “We’re interested in your views,” he tells Buster. “Can you meet us at Mecklenburg where we can get some film of you there?” Cullen said. Talk about an ambush!

“They came down, got some shots of me going into the prison, and when we got outside, the first thing they asked was ‘Now about this thing with the Redskins,’” O’Brien recalled last week. “I told my people: ‘This isn’t going to come out well.’”

A couple of months later, on NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, there was O’Brien, featured with four others in a Bode-orchestrated segment on politicians who enhance their resumes, some of whom have gone to jail. “I was the last one shown, and they had a picture of me walking into [Mecklenburg] and the bars clanking behind me,” O’Brien said. “My grandmother, a little old lady living in North Carolina, actually thought I was being put in jail.”

The piece ends, said Cullen, “with the reporter [Bode] standing outside the barbed-wire fence … and says Buster O’Brien ‘could find himself with an all-expenses paid trip to a place like this.’”