Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: An eventful coaching search at William & Mary

Imagine putting dirt on a high-banked asphalt track, and what do you get? Figure-8 racing, with drivers running into each other for more than four hours. If they thought it was a good idea to leave the regular over-the-wall pit crews at home, it might have been just as smart to put a bunch of amateurs behind the wheel. Who would have known the difference?

And what was with all that dust? I saw a whole bunch of races, modified, Grand National as well as motorcycles, before promoter Paul Sawyer went uptown and covered the track at Strawberry Hill with asphalt in 1968. Sure, we always left two-showers-worth grimy, but not once was the visibility marred as it was Monday in Bristol, Tenn.

Of course, seldom is heard a discouraging word in NASCAR these days. Do it at your own peril. Orders are orders. So the Fox booth of Mike Joy, with former drivers Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer, yukked it up start to finish. (If only we could have heard what they really thought.) Too bad Darrell Waltrip wasn’t there. Old “Jaws” wouldn’t have held back. Not his style.

Any time you resort to gimmicks — with more to come — you’re admitting the once great product is in trouble. Better they should dump all those suffocating rules, stop penalizing drivers for going too fast on pit road or sliding below a white line on the track for crying out loud and just let them race.