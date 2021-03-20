Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Aron Stewart's lingering grudge with UR

If you really understand why the conference decided to start the tournament a week earlier than scheduled, raise your hand. (I know, they announced it was to get a jump on possible virus problems, or something like that. They lucked out, that’s all.)

Keep it raised if the explanation for allowing VCU to have homecourt advantage — when it would have been just as easy to switch its matchup with Davidson to UR’s Robins Center — makes any sense. Something about messing up the brackets, come on! The pandemic turned the entire world into one big mess.

Understand, this is not a shot at VCU, which wasn’t to blame. The Rams certainly weren’t going to refuse to perform on a familiar floor, which certainly didn’t hurt as it turned out. In a game that neither team played well, the Rams shot better in the second half and won by 12. Homecourt advantage helped. So did their interior defense when Davidson refused to go inside and get the VCU big men in foul trouble after an early attempt was swatted away. The Wildcats kept shooting — and missing — open shots from beyond the arc.

That is what basketball, college and pro, has become: win by the three or die by the three. In the short span of 24 hours-plus, the Wildcats ran the gamut.