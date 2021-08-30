Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: At the races with Colonial Downs handicapper Jessica Paquette ahead of the Virginia Derby

In the end, we finished $38.40 in the red. Not to worry. On a hunch – number (7) and name (Aintgottaclue) – how appropriate was that? – a $15 bet ($5 each across the board) resulted in a winner and $91 payoff in Race 6. Considering other hunches that didn’t do nearly as well, the day’s take was less than $20, but it was half-price day for seniors buying the kitchen’s giant burger … what the heck!

Under new management, Colonial Downs got off to a disappointing, COVID-19-interrupted start in 2020. The track had been dormant since 2014 when original but absentee owner Jeff Jacobs pulled the plug. Jacobs had been less than popular here. That included the horsemen, with whom he feuded since the beginning over dates and purse size, as well as members of the racing commission. He didn’t like them, and they didn’t like him.

Now, from all appearances, things have gone possibly better than anyone could have reasonably expected this year. Varina’s Ferris Allen III, who has been a leading trainer here since the track opened, certainly sounds pleased.