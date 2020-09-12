Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Back in the ring for more boxing stories

Either you like boxing or you don’t. There’s no middle ground, especially when it comes to a couple of people deliberately trying to hurt each other. The anti-fight crowd, in particular, can be very vociferous. How often has there been an organized call to outlaw the sport? By assorted medical associations, do-gooders and occasionally the news media itself. Why, in a May 1965 editorial, the day after the Ali-Liston II stinkeroo, The Times-Dispatch called for boxing to be abolished.
My wife would agree. I took her, and a couple of friends, to the old Arena to watch a couple of heavyweights batter each other. We were seated close to the action when Chesapeake’s John “Speedy” Jordan nailed Fred Sullivan of Savannah, Ga., with a couple of hard, heavy blows to the head — and his eyes rolled and seemingly disappeared for an instant. She recoiled in horror. To this day, almost 53 years later, she can’t forget it, she says. “It was awful. I can’t understand why you would let a human being get beat up like that. Don’t ever take me to one of those things again.”
Sorry, dear, but the sweet science continues to survive — if not thrive — despite overwhelming evidence blows to the head will scramble the brain and lead to all kinds of bad things including a shorter life span. And, there have been just enough compelling characters to jostle the public’s curiosity and, therefore, stimulate interest. You can argue all you want that Muhammad Ali was the greatest heavyweight but it was his personality and ability to attract attention to himself — along with his in-ring success — that made him an icon. In their prime, Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano might have been better — it’s a subjective argument, with no final answer — but neither had the gift of gab of Ali. He was at his premeditated best, mouth open, being as outrageous as possible while still commanding sympathy as well. No one has done it better.
But that’s boxing uptown, on the national and international levels. What about downtown, here in the boonies? Today, the memory man, having been knocked out only once (that he can remember), takes a look back at organized fisticuffs in the Capital City during his 47 years writing about kid’s games for the RT-D. This is Volume 21, Part II: “I Want To Introduce You To My Friend, Howard Cosell.”
Chauncey Durden was sports editor when I arrived, fresh out of college (Washington & Lee, Class of 1959), with little or no interest in boxing. It wasn’t long before Mr. Durden changed all that with stories about the old days, of the 1930s and 1940s, when some of the sport’s top trainers, promoters and other certified pieces of work either were headquartered or made regular pilgrimages here. He talked about Sam “The Mumbler” Sobel, Ben “Evil Eye” Finkle and Lew Diamond, “The Honest Brakeman,” so named “because he never stole a train.”
And who should shuffle into the office one day, giving veracity to what sounded like tall tales or, at the very least, a vivid imagination, than “The Mumbler.” He was short and aging, about as rumbled as it gets, with a rolled up newspaper protruding from his thread-bare sports jacket’s side pocket and the stub of a smelly, old cigar clenched between his teeth. (Lore had it “The Mumbler” always had a cheap stogie in his mouth, and he could move it from one corner to the other without using his fingers. And, apparently, no one ever called him “Sam” or “Sobel” or “Mr. Sobel.”) Mr. Durden was sitting in his small, glassed-in office. “Come on in, Mumbler,” he said.
Yes, “The Mumbler” mumbled when he talked. He was there to tell us about his latest hustle … sorry, promotion. He was going to start a monthly fight circuit along the eastern seaboard, with about five or six cities including Richmond. He said he planned to use a local fighter with an excellent amateur record, Billy Sahnow, who wanted to turn professional.
In November of 1961, “The Mumbler” started his new venture in Norfolk before a crowd said to be about 1,700. Sahnow won a four-rounder by split decision and, afterward, “The Mumbler” said he would notify the 23-year-old when and where the next stop would be. Sahnow never heard because there never was a next stop. The promotion lost too much money in Norfolk, ending the “circuit” after one card.
Finishing in the red was a staple of boxing promotions here. Crowds seldom rose above 1,000. Usually it was more like 700 or fewer. That didn’t deter dueling promoters Ray Brown and I. Brooks Bowen. Invariably they would take a bath but keep on swinging — occasionally at each other. Mostly, they would engage in verbal confrontations. Once, to our knowledge, they got so angry they started throwing punches. “It was broken up quickly. No one got hurt,” said an eye-witness source.
Unfortunately, Brown didn’t come out unscathed after being ambushed in front of his home by an unknown gunman armed with a shotgun the night of Oct. 28, 1977. Brown was shot three times and taken to the Medical College of Virginia where he was in stable condition on arrival. The incident was not related to boxing, according to a source. Brown, the source related, later told friends his late grandmother saved his life, at least he thought he heard her voice telling him not to give up, to defend himself, which he did. Wounded badly, Brown returned gunfire, driving the would-be assassin off before more damage could be inflicted.
For the most part, both Bowen and Brown were easy to deal with, which made sense, of course, because of what we could do for them. In other words, free publicity. I. Brooks started it all with amateur card at the Arena in 1961. He said a crowd of 2,000 would be nice. He drew an estimated 800 which, as it turned out, was about average for Bowen’s promotions — amateur and pro — off and on into the 1980s. One day, on the eve of another card, the always-nervous I. Brooks called. “Look out for me, will you?” he said. “I think I’m going to get an ulcer. You’d hate to cause me ulcers, wouldn’t you?”
Even when the former fighter, whose day job was working for the railroad, had a good turnout, there was instant disagreement about its size. In August of 1967, for a pro card featuring Petersburg light-heavyweight Billy Crowder, the Times-Dispatch called it 3,000, which would have been the largest crowd to watch boxing here in 20 years. The afternoon News-Leader reported it was 2,300.
Say this for I. Brooks, he was persistent. For about three years, he stuck primarily with the amateurs, and they proved about as reliable as the Arena ring which once caved in during one of his “Fighters That Fight” promotions. Then he decided the pros were more trustworthy but the financial losses and headaches continued. Several cards had to be postponed or canceled. One was called off shortly before the first bout when fewer than 100 people were on hand. Then there was the time there was reason to believe a main eventer took a dive. An investigation by the state athletic commission determined the same man was manager of both fighters in the featured attraction.
Through it all, Bowen kept the faith. He had partners come and go. In late 1967 he insisted money had been made on three straight shows. “On the last show I made $15 — and found three or four places to put it,” I. Brooks said. A sense of humor helps.
Brown was best known here for his work with young fighters. By day he had a janitorial service but his first love was serving as mentor to up-and-coming pugilists. In March of 1969, Brown promoted an amateur card at the Bainbridge Fire Station. And in 1973 moved to the Arena where he quickly learned the hard way about the reliability of amateurs. A scheduled 10-bout program was called off when more than a dozen fighters failed to appear.
In 1977 (Aug. 5), Brown and Bob Trent were co-promoters of Richmonder — and former University of Richmond football standout — Rodney Elam’s professional debut that drew 2,400 to the Arena. Brown was Elam’s trainer as he was with several fighters he also placed on shows he promoted. That led to Bowen’s 1984 conflict of interest charge against Brown, saying he was in violation of Virginia law, which was quickly KO’d by athletic commission secretary Doug Beavers. The law had been taken off the books a year or so earlier. Nice try!
Like I. Brooks, Brown kept insisting Richmond was a good fight town, that it was only a matter of time before boxing would make a big-time comeback here. In 1982, he lost about $6,500 on a pro show. Several months later, Bowen returned after a five-year layoff and also took a big-time bath, attracting 350 to the Arena. That was it for I. Brooks.
Undaunted, Brown resumed the good fight two years later, teaming with Sahnow in a joint promotion at the 2001 Club on West Broad St. The paid crowds for three cards — at $15 advance, $20 at the door — were 851, 952 and 491. So much for another comeback.
Other promoters came and soon went, smarter but poorer. Baltimore’s Tom Roth did $8,300 business on a crowd of 661 Jan. 22, 1982, and said, “I lost a little money.” The same Roth got indignant earlier when told he was on a fool’s errand when it came to boxing in Richmond. “Nobody should say it can’t be done,” he snapped. “That’s a dumb statement.”
You would never catch Bill Brennan saying it couldn’t be done here. When we started covering the sport, he was the executive secretary of the state athletic commission and a boxing lifer. Having fought as a welterweight in the Navy, he did his best to keep the sport alive here while remaining true to its rules and regulations. If Brennan thought a fight was fixed, he said so — then did something about it.
For more than a decade, Brennan was one of the game’s most influential people. In the early 1970s, he served as president of the World Boxing Association and later as chairman of the WBA’s championship committee. It was unusual to hear Brennan brag or, for that matter, name drop. The only memorable exception I can think of came during a nationally-televised show at the long-since-gone Cap Centre in Landover, Md. The ABC network had the honors which meant Howard Cosell had the call.
I found my assigned seat ringside and was looking around, checking the crowd prior to the start of the undercard when I hear my name called, followed by: “I want to introduce you to my friend, Howard Cosell.” It was Brennan, and I didn’t have the heart to tell him I thought “The Mouth That Bored” was a blowhard, and by this point in my career — roughly 18 years in — I no longer was impressed by who people were, only what they were.
So Brennan leads me to Cosell. “Howard, I want you to meet ...” That was all Brennan could get out before Cosell grabbed my hand, looked away while shaking it, and began talking to someone else. The audience with his eminence was over.
Other boxing memories good and bad …
- How many people — not just reporters — do you know who were asked to write a letter on behalf of someone doing time now up for parole? I got the request from a former fighter, of some ability, who had a lucrative side business, robbing homes while the owners were away, until he inevitably was caught and sent to prison. As a boxer, he always was obliging and, frankly, a good quote. So I returned the favor, telling the parole board what little I knew but keeping it positive. Did it help? To this day I’m not sure.
- A friend who had one of those huge, backyard TV dishes invited me over a couple of times to watch championship fights being shown downtown via closed circuit at the Coliseum. He would line up several rows of chairs in front of his equally-huge television console and usually entertain 10 to 15 people with the pirated live action.
“Sugar Ray” Leonard was featured one night, and among my friend’s invitees were NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Willie Lanier, his father, and some poor shlub who had been tying one on long before he arrived. He was so drunk he didn’t know where he was — or cared. He didn’t appear to be bothering anyone but, while I was have a fun time talking with Willie’s dad, a delightful man, someone else I didn’t know walked up to the inebriated one and, with one punch, turned out his lights even before he could fall off his chair and sink to the floor. And everybody acted like nothing had happened. After a while, the drunk got up, sat back down and said nothing. OK, “Sugar Ray,” your turn.
The fighters:
- Wyatt, who seemingly fought every other week, compiled a record of 52-36 or 57-31, depending on who’s doing the telling, until retiring in 1973 at age 31-plus. He was taken apart in his final bout but still lost a split decision. Then state senator Doug Wilder was one of the judges — at Wyatt’s request — and dutifully gave the nod to “Sugar,” 97-95. The other judges saw it 100-88 and 97-95 for “Irish” Mike Baker (16-1). “I never thought I won it,” said Wyatt, whose son David Jr., made his pro debut in 1983 with a first-round knockout for Bowen at the Arena.
