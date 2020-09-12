Jerry Lindquist's sports memories: Back in the ring for more boxing stories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Either you like boxing or you don’t. There’s no middle ground, especially when it comes to a couple of people deliberately trying to hurt each other. The anti-fight crowd, in particular, can be very vociferous. How often has there been an organized call to outlaw the sport? By assorted medical associations, do-gooders and occasionally the news media itself. Why, in a May 1965 editorial, the day after the Ali-Liston II stinkeroo, The Times-Dispatch called for boxing to be abolished.

My wife would agree. I took her, and a couple of friends, to the old Arena to watch a couple of heavyweights batter each other. We were seated close to the action when Chesapeake’s John “Speedy” Jordan nailed Fred Sullivan of Savannah, Ga., with a couple of hard, heavy blows to the head — and his eyes rolled and seemingly disappeared for an instant. She recoiled in horror. To this day, almost 53 years later, she can’t forget it, she says. “It was awful. I can’t understand why you would let a human being get beat up like that. Don’t ever take me to one of those things again.”