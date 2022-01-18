Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: 'Big Al' celebrates 30 years on the Richmond airwaves

So, he called O’Toole, the station’s manager, who wasn’t interested at first. Undaunted, “Big Al” was on the horn to O’Toole again a few months later. “We had lunch, and he said, ‘All right, you start in four weeks, on Tuesday night, January 7th, 8 to 9, for 100 bucks,” Coleman said.

Not bad, making $100 for an hour’s work – in those days, especially … “No, no … I had to pay them 100 bucks.” Oh!

“I didn’t know I could sell it … I didn’t know [bleep] from Shinola,” Coleman said. But, his confidence went soaring when the producer said: “'You did really well … for a first show.’ I’m sure O’Toole didn’t think this clown would last two months.”

Don’t forget, WRNL was big into sports during the Frank Soden Era of the 60s, 70s and into the 80s, then sort of got left behind. By the 90s, it had little local production, ownership preferring to carry syndicated programming and simulcast oldies music off its FM outlet.

The station that had been home to Hall of Fame sportscasters like Frank Messer, Dave Van Horne and Soden did have some sports properties when O’Toole arrived in early 1990, but the plan was not to renew them when the contracts expired.