Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: 'Big Al' celebrates 30 years on the Richmond airwaves

Allen Thomas Long Coleman recently reached a major milestone, celebrating 30 years on Richmond’s airwaves, babbling away about such life and death matters as the team formerly known as Redskins or telling listeners – as he did Monday morning – how pleased he was ‘Bill Bully-check’ and the ‘Bovine Cartel’ lost. What a wonderful weekend it was.”
Who would have believed it, that “Big Al” was still making a living – a pretty good one, at that – by talking 13 words to the dozen on games people play … and with no college journalism, no professional training? The quintessential underdog who made good against all odds?
“Beyond unbelievable,” said Mike O’Toole, who gave Coleman his first job in radio.
“Big Al” would agree, as would the memory man who was a guest on one of his early shows – and left us wondering: What was the shelf life of sports talk radio?
“I don’t know,” Coleman said. “I’ll let you know.”
This is Volume 79, Part I as the man begins a multi-part series on what is becoming a vanishing art here. Call it: “One of a Kind – Thank Goodness.”
Knowing virtually nothing about the business, Coleman began his radio career at WRNL-910 in 1992, moved to WXGI-950 in 2001, and now calls ESPN-106.1 home (8-10 a.m., Monday through Friday). He’s been fired (once) and, along the way, also did similar work locally for amateur-night-in-Dixie, defunct (mercifully) BLAB-TV. Surely you remember “Speaking of Sports” and “Mad as Hell?”
“Some might say I’m a diamond in the rough. Others might say a lump of coal. It doesn’t bother me,” said “Big Al,” who got the nickname when, as a youngster growing up in Petersburg, he was “bigger than my friends.”
He’s currently 6-3, 230 – he says – and still lives by words of advice from former basketball coach (VaTech, South Carolina, VCU) the late Chuck Noe who jump-started local sports-talk on WRVA-1140 in the late 1970s. “He said: ‘Always be yourself. Either they’re going to like you or not. Don’t worry about it.’”
So far, so good. He seldom holds back expressing opinions, shall we say, in a unique way. Monday, Coleman said he was surprised Brad Brownell was still basketball coach at Clemson, adding, “I don’t know if he’s got a picture of the president walking a goat.”
“Al adds humor to a COVID-suffering public like no other has done in RVA,” emailed “Derby Bill” Watson, a “SportsPhone with Big Al” regular listener.
This is a story of persistence made successful, it says here, because of a likability factor, enthusiasm and determination that overcame a very thin skin. Oh, and perhaps THE most important thing of all: “Big Al” is a big-time salesman, of himself as well as his product. What’s the old line? He could sell an ice box to an Eskimo.
“I always make money for the station,” he said. “I know, it’s unusual, [but] I have the ability.”
Ask Coleman about his unexpected longevity and he launches into an explanation that includes “I’m not cookie cutter … a clone” and ends with “I’m every man.”
Well, he is different, and he certainly is “one of a kind in Richmond,” – thank goodness (sorry, had to say it) – but every man is a bit of a stretch. That is, unless your definition covers going to two colleges in two years, then heading west to Aspen, then California “where I worked in the oil business,” before returning to the former Monument City where he was a bartender then stock broker. Later he was a restaurateur, too. (More on all that in a moment.)
I know … it sounds easy. Sit down, grab a microphone, and start yapping. Any bozo can do that, right? Wrong!
Try it sometime especially when, like Coleman, you had no background in the profession but basically woke up one morning and decided to give broadcasting a whirl. He heard a local call-in sports person, disagreed with him, and decided he could do it better. Simple as that. Really!
“I don’t want to badmouth anybody but … there was a show on 910 … I thought ‘Hey, I can do that,’” Coleman said.
So, he called O’Toole, the station’s manager, who wasn’t interested at first. Undaunted, “Big Al” was on the horn to O’Toole again a few months later. “We had lunch, and he said, ‘All right, you start in four weeks, on Tuesday night, January 7th, 8 to 9, for 100 bucks,” Coleman said.
Not bad, making $100 for an hour’s work – in those days, especially … “No, no … I had to pay them 100 bucks.” Oh!
“I didn’t know I could sell it … I didn’t know [bleep] from Shinola,” Coleman said. But, his confidence went soaring when the producer said: “'You did really well … for a first show.’ I’m sure O’Toole didn’t think this clown would last two months.”
Don’t forget, WRNL was big into sports during the Frank Soden Era of the 60s, 70s and into the 80s, then sort of got left behind. By the 90s, it had little local production, ownership preferring to carry syndicated programming and simulcast oldies music off its FM outlet.
The station that had been home to Hall of Fame sportscasters like Frank Messer, Dave Van Horne and Soden did have some sports properties when O’Toole arrived in early 1990, but the plan was not to renew them when the contracts expired.
“We had no budget. The station general manager told me: ‘Don’t cost me any money, and don’t cause me any trouble.’ We were throwing stuff on a wall and seeing what would stick,” O’Toole said last week. “We had ‘Sports of Sorts (or something like that) with Ivan Schwartz.’ Al didn’t agree with something he said, and I said, ‘If you think you can do better, have at it.’
“That was in the middle of football season. I put it on the backburner, He called me back in December. I don’t know if I called his bluff but … ‘All right, buddy, you wanted it. You’re on the air.’ You could say we threw Coleman on the wall … and he stuck.”
So how good were you on opening night? Nervous, I’ll bet. “I was in the hallway at 7:30, pacing like an expectant father,” Coleman recalled. “I think I got five calls, which wasn’t bad. It was a new show … and I was a nice guy then.” (One of his first callers was O’Toole as West End Willie.
He was still part-time a year later, on air as many as three afternoons a week, when the manager at his full-time employer Scott and Stringfellow asked: “'Hey, Al, what do you want to do – radio or be a stockbroker?'” Not a difficult choice, as it turned out.
In mid-February, 1993, Coleman started working five days a week at ‘RNL. By then he had enough sponsors, he said, “to pay the station $2,000 a month.” At $18 per 30-second commercial, from early backers such as Heritage (now Colonial) Chevrolet which did it for 29 years, “Big Al” was off and running his mouth – and hasn’t stopped.
Well, except for five months in 2001 after he was fired by WRNL as well as six months – because of a non-compete clause – in 2018 when he left ‘XGI following a change in station ownership.
His exodus from 910 was, Coleman said, a result of the station hiring “a hatchet man.” Even then our man left smiling, if not laughing.
Coleman: “He had fired Bob Black earlier, and you wrote in the paper: ‘What about Big Al?’ He said, ‘We are going to build our foundation around him,’ and eight weeks later they fired me, too. I hired a lawyer … and got triple damages because you put that in the paper.”
Glad to be of service. Where’s my cut? Sounds like you made a killing. Would you believe less than $20,000?
Heck, he collected that much for the Boys and Girls Club of Richmond walking 81 miles in three days from the North Carolina/Virginia border to Richmond. In another fund raiser, he spent 42 hours underwater in a 10,000 gallon tank that brought in $30,000 for the Boys and Girls – 50 grand in all.
Talking seemingly non-stop about the Redskins, Coleman was in hog heaven when ‘XGI was purchased by NFL team owner Daniel Snyder’s radio network. The beginning of the end for him came when the station was sold to Urban One, which had little to no interest in retaining any semblance of sports. When management moved “Big Al” to the 3-to-4 p.m., slot, which he calls “the afternoon graveyard,” Coleman decided to move on. No dummy, he got the message.
By then, “Big Al’s Bar and Grill” in Innsbrook, which opened in 2007 to much fanfare and some success, was on the verge of being sold. “You know how to make a small fortune in the restaurant business?” Coleman asked. “Right … you start with a large fortune.”
Apparently, making money in local sports isn’t atop the leaderboard in radio or television here, either. Coleman, like long-time WTVR-6 sports director Lane Casadonte, is rapidly becoming last of a dying breed. Face it, “Big Al,” you’re a dinosaur.
Always upbeat, off as well as on air, he’s been called a lot of names such as “Big Stupid” and “Big Idiot,” in letters and emails, mostly. His callers – like former regulars “Cowboy Woody,” “Raider Joe,” and “Cavalier Nancy” – might have thought it during their disagreements with Coleman. The latter, the quintessential UVA fan, hasn’t dialed in for several years after “she said someone made fun of her … and I agreed with them.”
“They’re more sensitive than I am. I like people to disagree. It stimulates conversation,” he said. “I know a fair amount of sports, but I don’t know everything. Nobody does … not even you.”
Come on, get serious. In the beginning, no one was more sensitive than “Big Al.” “My skin has gotten a lot thicker since I first went on the air. If you don’t have a thick skin, you can’t do a talk show,” he said. Coleman will be 67 in March and apparently not too old to learn something new.
OK, tell him he still talks too much about the Washington Football Club (nee Redskins). “I’m not a one-trick pony,” Coleman insists. He will agree he still talks too fast. He’s trying to slow down, but when you are as passionate as he is … about almost everything … good luck.
“Big Al” has always been smart enough to know how crucial his sponsors are. Most are what he calls “mom and pops,” like Gus’s Italian Cafe, that has been with him 25 years. They admire his loyalty and attitude toward them. “If there’s a problem, I always ask, ‘How can I fix it?’” Coleman said.
A history major, he spent a year at Ithaca College in upstate New York followed by a year at Randolph-Macon in Ashland before wanderlust led him to the ski slopes of Colorado. (“I was 20. Who wouldn’t want to be in Aspen? But, all the jobs were taken.”)
So Coleman kept following the sun all the way to northern California. (“I needed money, and there’s money in the oil business.”) So, tell us, what did you do exactly? Work at a gas station?
“Just say oil business … and leave it at that. He wouldn’t elaborate,” Big Al said, smiling.
All right, so tell us how long you plan to do your every-man, one-of-a-kind shtick on radio? He thinks a moment then says, “Oh, I’ve got a number of years left.” Leave it at that.
Finally … “You once asked what’s the shelf life of sports-talk radio? Well, the record here is 30 years – so far,” Allen Thomas Long “Big Al” Coleman said.
Until next time...
804-370-1080