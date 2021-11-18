Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Bobby Ross shares memories from his life in coaching

“I was just happy to have a job,” Ross said.

In 1973, Red Parker left The Citadel for Clemson, and McKenna recommended Ross for the vacancy. He should have known it was not a job made in gridiron heaven when a member of the search committee asked, incredulously, “Why in the world would you want to come to The Citadel?”

It had to be a question he was asking himself when wife Alice found a rat in the toilet one day. Or when a quarterback he doesn’t name would, in effect, snicker at the plays being sent in and call his own. After five years (24-31), Ross left Charleston, S.C., to rejoin Levy, now running the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

(At the time Ross told an old friend he had it with college coaching. Why? Because the University of Georgia had pirated his best defensive back - which was against NCAA rules, of course, but nothing was done about it ... Ross said he didn’t remember that.)

In 1980 William & Mary was looking for someone to replace Jim Root (fired). Ross knew the school well, having spent four years there, two with Levy (1968-69) and two with Holtz (1970-71). Ross was interviewed by a committee that included two members of the football team, and ... “and they offered me the job.”