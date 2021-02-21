Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Body-bag games in the old Southern Conference

Another precinct heard from: She’s an old friend but I better say long-time instead or risk the wrath of people who don’t have anything better to do than play the politically correct game. Frances Burch always has marched to the beat of her own drummer, God bless her, and so she was at it again last week, inspired by tuning into the Super Bowl.

“I don’t love football,” Frances emailed. (Right to the point, she doesn’t mess around.) “The thing that especially makes me mad enough to [complain] constantly is the experts telling us how the game will go. And, at halftime, how the game has gone and, afterward, how the game was played. I wonder how much these guys are getting paid, and I wonder how most of the audience uses this time … to get another beer, or snack or take a [potty] break?”

That was a warm-up observation. “Getting right to the nitty gritty … I yearn to see the marching bands perform. Think of all the parents whose kids are in such bands, who would stay in front of the TV at halftime just to see their kids out on the field … with no fear of concussions or broken bones or winning/losing the game,” she continued. “Many more students could be involved than the few on the football team. I have fussed about this for years, way prior to the coronavirus.”