Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Catching up with Curtis Staples

This is Volume 91 on the memory man’s march back into time. True confession: In late 1955, the man survived tryouts for the university freshman basketball team by launching basketballs from way, way outside. And, of course, making as many, occasionally more, than he missed.

No big deal, right? Not by today’s standards. So let’s see Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson do it like we did back in the 40s and 50s … with TWO-HANDED set shots!!

The point is, the man liked bombs away even if it was only worth a pair of points like any other attempt. The difference then from now was it really was rare and seldom encouraged. Now such shots are worth three points and, it says here, have turned hoops into a glorified game of H-O-R-S-E.

All of which is backing into our last tome. Call it: He Came Along Too Soon.

Back in the day, like … ohh, 25 years and counting … Curtis Staples was easily basketball’s best long-range shooter we ever saw. (Yes, even better than Max “The Touch” Zaslofsky.) Actually, in retrospect, Staples was ahead of his time.

A 6-3 guard from Roanoke by way of Oak Hill Academy, the prep super power located in – of all places – Mouth of Wilson (pop. 1,379), Staples came to the University of Virginia an all-round player who could do it all. He quickly learned, however, that he better specialize … or else.

His teammates included Cory Alexander, who would be a first-round NBA draft choice, and Harold Deane. Like Staples they were backcourt players who could score as well as make their bigger teammates look good, too. “I knew right away as a freshman what my role was,” Staples said. “[Shooting threes] was the only way I could stay on the floor.”

He opted for UVA after really wanting to play for Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina (where Patrick Henry High School teammate – and still close friend – George Lynch already was a star) … and Smith wanted Staples but … the deal breaker was when Smith told Staples: “’You’ll have to wait your turn … but don’t be discouraged … We’ve had a number of All-Americans sit on the bench at first.’”

That, Staples said, “changed my whole outlook. I wanted to play right away .. and they already had Donald Williams [at shooting guard], who was MVP of their national championship team.”

(It’s a fact, Jack. Williams scored 25 points in leading Carolina over Michigan 77-71 for the NCAA title in 1993. That was the game in which the Wolverines Chris Webber infamously called a timeout he didn’t have with 11 seconds remaining and trailing by only two points. In a way, it was poetic justice because moments earlier, Webber grabbed a rebound then took a couple of awkward steps before putting the ball on the floor. The game officials somehow missed that infraction but all was forgiven (or forgotten) when he had Brain Fog II and inadvertently gave the ball back to the Heels.

(It was the closest the over-rated, underachieving “Fab 5” would come to winning it all. Williams, a sophomore, was voted the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player – to be precise – and it was the highlight of his career. Undrafted by the NBA, he played professionally overseas and in this country for eight years including a brief stop with your Richmond Rhythm in 2001. For the past five seasons Williams has coached women’s hoops at Wakefield (N.C.) High School.

(Ironically, Williams, like Staples, opted for his second choice. Originally, the Garner, N.C., product thought N.C. State would be the best place for him because he liked to shoot – a lot – and coach Jim Valvano wouldn’t hold him back. He knew Smith was more structured at Carolina. What was the old joke? Name the only person ever to defend Michael Jordan … Dean Smith. Ha! Ha!

(Also, Williams liked Valvano – a lot – so, when State forced Jimmy V to resign after the 1989-90 season, Williams signed with Carolina, had a rough freshman year as backup point guard, and almost transferred. Smith talked Williams out of leaving, saying he would be moved to shooting guard where Hubert Davis, now UNC coach, had convinced the New York Knicks to make him their top draft choice in 1992.)

Staples’ father “always loved Virginia … and thought I should be thinking about a state school anyway,” so he came to Charlottesville to play for Jeff Jones and the Cavaliers. Four seasons (1994-98) later Staples had set the national record for 3-point field goals … that wasn’t broken until Feb. 14, 2006 by Duke’s J.J. Redick who, ironically, also was from Roanoke and a friend of Staples who had been an instructor at a summer camp attended by Redick.

“I was a big fan of Curtis Staples,” Redick was quoted as saying.

No telling how many treys Staples would have accumulated had the shot been as widely used then as it is now. He recalled taking an inordinate number of shots daily working on his craft … in the neighborhood of 1,000, he said.

“He’s a great shooter … and it doesn’t happen by chance,” Jones said in a taped interview. “He’s probably worked harder than anybody I’ve been associated with.”

It certainly paid off. For example, Staples drilled nine three-pointers in a 75-65 victory over UNLV in 1995 and another seven in taking down North Carolina State (1997). For instant proof, check YouTube. The voice-over for State-Virginia was provided by the late Stuart Scott on ESPN:

“BOOYA!! He’s hitting from downtown Richmond … He’s hitting from Route 29 in Richmond … He’s hitting from Thomas Jefferson’s house in Virginia … from Arlington Cemetery.” (OK, so he got carried away. Route 29? Details, always details. Still, it was a fun call.)

By his own recollection, Staples invariably was at his best against Duke and Carolina. “I had my coming-out party as a freshman at Duke in January … and we went on a run all the way to the Elite 8,” he said.

The Cavaliers were 25-9, including 12-4 in the ACC to finish in a four-way tie for first place. They beat Duke twice and split with UNC, shocking Smith’s then-second-ranked Tar Heels at University Hall 73-71. In all, Virginia won 10 of its last 11 games, including a 67-58 upset of No. 1 Kansas in the semifinals of the Midwest Regional held in Kansas City. Deane had 22 points, Staples and 6-8 Junior Burrough 18 each.

Since graduating from UVA, Staples has lived the good life, if slightly under the radar. His NCAA-record 413 treys, now 17th overall, got him a tryout with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls … “but there was a strike, and I was cut ...with all the young guys.”

He spent the next seven years playing minor-league pro hoops, mostly overseas (Spain, Italy, Phillipines, etc.). “I know I could have continued to play at a high level … and, looking back, it was all good … but I wanted to transition into the real world,” Staples said.

We found him in White Pine, Tenn., of all places, where he coaches basketball at Lakeway Christian Academy. Things have a way of working out for Staples … even if it hasn’t been as he expected. First, he had a limousine company, then began his coaching career in 2010 at Lynchburg’s Virginia Episcopal School, winning a championship his first season.

By now – he’ll be 46 on July 14 – he thought he would be in the college ranks … and there was an offer that led Staples to resign after eight good years at VES. He prefers not to identify the school because it became moot when state AAU icon Boo Williams said there was this prep school in Tennessee ‘”looking for someone like you.’”

Reluctantly, Staples came to White Pine for an interview and … “They spoiled us,” he recalled. Included in a package deal was his wife being put in charge of the school’s counseling department. His title is Director of Advancement, which means Staples does more than just Xs and Os. In 2018-19, Lakeway’s Lions traveled to Dayton, Ohio, and won the national Christian school basketball championship. One of the stars of that 25-1 team, Donte Harris, went to Georgetown, where he’s started the past two years.

Joining the collegiate rat race is on the back burner but that doesn’t mean that some day … “Never say never,” Staples said.

Meanwhile, as the game has evolved into a long-range shooting marathon, Staples has tumbled to sixteenth on the career list of treys. At No. 15, with 414, is Steph Curry, who played only three seasons (and 18 fewer games than Staples) at Davidson.

Redick now stands third with 457 (2002-06). For the moment, No. 1 (509) is Wofford’s Fletcher Magee (2015-19) but barring something unforeseen, the new leader in the clubhouse will be Antoine Davis, high-scoring gunner from Detroit Mercy. He will return for a fifth – thanks to COVID – season with 429 from beyond the arc and with an outside chance of besting Pete Maravich’s all-time record for points (3,667).

Looking back and seeing what he could have done today, Staples said, “A lot of people have told me I came along too early … Now, I would have signed a super contract.”

(Brief timeout: In a poll of all-time best shooters from – BOO-YAH! Downtown – guess who was numero uno? With an all-time best (by far) percentage of 49.8. we give you the man whose teams are noted first for keeping the score down, the coach who brought the “Pack Line” defense to Virginia … believe it or not … Tony Bennett (Wisconsin-Green Bay, 1988-92). He also made 54 per cent of his two-point attempts.)

OK, so tell us, Curtis, is basketball better – or worse – because of this low-percentage shot that has taken over the game? Television ratings for the NBA have been going down as the players keep jacking it up from way, way out. Teams combing for more than 90 – yes, NINETY – treys in one game is not uncommon any more.

Staples, the ex-player and shooter of threes, likes it, he says, “because it is exciting to watch.” For Staples, the coach, it has made his job harder. Listen:

“Everyone wants to shoot threes. Kids don’t want go into the post. They dribble to much ... and, to a certain extent, it has corrupted the game …

“Say that to kids now, and they’ll argue you down … ‘Oh. you’re just old school.’ … and I am. Every year they come in at 6-8 … and all they want to do is shoot threes. And I tell them: ‘I’ll introduce you to the bench if you want to do it your way.’”

In other words, my way or the highway. There can only be one boss … and the boss knows best. “It’s hard,” Staples said. “It’s really hard.”

The 2022 NBA draft will be seen on ESPN and ABC and who knows how many streaming services. Clearly, it has become a mega-event, a far cry from, say, 1986 when our review probably was not harsh enough.

“The operative words during WTBS’ two-hour-plus telecast of the NBA draft were ‘surprise … surprised … surprising.’ From John Thompson’s opening cutsie remark about the Cavaliers, it was all uphill for the SuperStation’s not-so-super presentation. After we were informed Cleveland had obtained the 76ers’ first [overall] choice in exchange for Roy Hinson, Thompson said: ‘If I was Cleveland, I’d be worried about breaking up the chemistry they have.’ Ho-ho-ho!

“Larry Donald’s microphone didn’t work properly. A graphic was wrong. That was for starters. Rick Barry interviewed the draftees present … and kept his reputation intact as being no threat to Barbara Walters. The closest Barry came to coaxing something meaningful was when he asked Brad Daugherty about ‘playing soft.’ And Daugherty, North Carolina’s 6-11 center, was first to go before TBS’ cameras. Then there was the usual NBA ‘commercial,’ with Barry feeding commissioner David Stern.

“Mostly, however, it was Thompson and host Bob Neal looking, acting and being … surprised. They, along with Donald, had little clue who would draft whom. ‘A lot of weather forecasters out there are getting a good laugh at us,” Donald said.

“Another of the station’s experts, John Andriese, predicted how the first round would go … and got five of the first eight right. He also was 0 for the last 16. What we needed was more Red Auerbach ... and less of everyone else.

“Highlights?

“Pearl Washington being told he might be drafted by Detroit: ‘I hope not.’

“Thompson on Ohio State’s 7-1 Brad Sellers: ‘He is smaller than his size.’

“John Salley on Detroit teammate-to-be Bill Laimbeer: ‘I’ll try to get him the ball … and keep him happy.”

“Chris Washburn: ‘In time, I’ll be one of the premier players at my position.’

“Daugherty’s highlight film included him decking Virginia’s Tom Sheehey with a well-placed elbow. Michigan State’s Scott Skiles won the highlight-film award … and Donald followed with a mini-logue on what a fine young man Skiles was. Given Skiles’ frequent brushes with the law …

“What wasn’t answered is why Turner Broadcasting continues to insist on having a college coach as lead analyst. Last year it was St. John’s Lew Carnesecca. Georgetown’s Thompson put it best. ‘For someone like myself who doesn’t know anything about the NBA ...’”

FYI: The first NBA draft was held 75 years ago and from 1960 through 1968 lasted 21 rounds. Honest! It has been televised since 1980 (USA Network) but didn’t have prime-time exposure until 1989 (TBS). The following year TNT began a 13-year run before losing the rights to ESPN which still has them.

Going, going … almost gone. At one time, we – meaning state of Virginia lovers of college sports – were blessed with many natural rivalries … from Virginia-Virginia Tech (all competition, big and small) to VMI-Tech (football and basketball – really!), Richmond-William & Mary (all sports) and – ready for this? – UVA and Washington & Lee football. Equally competitive, if between so-called small schools: Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney. Oh, lest we forget … Old Dominion-Virginia Commonwealth (hoops).

Now, of the above, only UVA/Tech and R-MC/H-SC remain. (I know, UR and W&M still have a football rivalry, of sorts, but not nearly as intense as it used to be. They haven’t met in basketball since Dec, 1, 2014 … which is a shame for those of us who remember – for example – the battles (literally) between teams coached by Bill Chambers (Tribe) and Les Hooker (UR) … especially in the unfriendly confines of Blow Gym in Williamsburg and The Arena here, both long gone.

Which is a long-winded (what else is new?) lead-in to last week’s news that VCU had pulled the plug on the ODU series that began in 1969. Of course, the announcement was made in a prepared statement by Rams’ athletic director Ed McLaughlin, who didn’t bother to explain why the Rams wouldn’t be butting heads with the Monarchs any more.

That led to speculation that ODU’s move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference was the reason because of its weak rating in basketball. Even though VCU had dominated in recent years, winning 10 of the last 12 meetings, beating the Monarchs from now on would actually hurt – certainly not help – its bid for an at-large berth in the post-season NCAA tournament.

Whatever the reason, what VCU has done is deprive its fans of a rival they looked forward to playing --which doesn’t make the Rams unique, of course. Instead, McLaughlin will spend $318,000 in guarantees for five teams they should beat at the Siegel Center. (Included is $85,000 to Radford.) With more to come.

As you might suspect, the good folks at Old Dominion didn’t take the news very well. Games with VCU had been their most-anticipated –not to mention biggest draws – for a long time. First reaction (reported in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot) was a terse “no comment” by athletic director Wood Selig. Coach Jeff Jones, like Selig once employed at UVA, was out of town, on vacation and not available.

A few days later, after the University of Richmond – like VCU a member of the Atlantic 10 – announced it would drop ODU as well, Selig admittedly was puzzled and not-a-little-bit-bothered by the fact it had all been news to him. “It came out of the blue. I don’t know what this is all about,” Selig said. “I haven’t talked to the athletic directors from those schools. They had their coaches talk to our coaches. All I know is what I read in the paper.” Ouch!

Double ouch! Is that anyway to run a railroad (to quote an oldie-but-goodie expression)?

“If anyone would do the research … four of the last six years the Sun Belt has been ranked higher [in basketball] than Conference USA,” Selig said. “I can’t think of a good explanation [for dropping ODU], to be honest with you.

“At least James Madison is coming to the Sun Belt. That’s good. It won’t be a VCU/ODU rivalry … but it will become one.”

Old-timers (like the man) recall sitting in on some matchups with Old Dominion at the old Franklin St. gym … when Chuck Noe was VCU coach … that weren’t for the faint of heart. The fans REALLY got into it. Regardless of the outcome, it was great fun.

Those days are gone … forever. The bottom line has become more important. Otherwise, why would ODU make a football decision to join the Sun Belt? Or VCU use it as a lame excuse to end a spirited rivalry apparently because it possibly could hurt the Rams’ chances from getting an at-large berth in March Madness.

So the Sun Belt’s best rating was a terrible 127 this past season. Since when does the tournament selection committee care about numbers? If that really were true, then why was Texas A&M left out when it had a better ranking than several who made the field?

“You’ve got a laundry list of what’s wrong with college athletics. Add this to the list,” Selig said. “Why would anyone in their right mind avoid playing a rivalry game like ODU/VCU? Why would you do that? Why? There’s not one good reason. One game is not going to get you in [the NCAA tournament] … or keep you out?”