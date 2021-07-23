Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Catching up with former VCU hoops coach Mike Pollio

Stop the presses! The memory man is human after all.
In 1985, May 10 to be exact, he made a mistake — not that anyone noticed, of course, or cared — about Mike Pollio, basketball coach. The man thought Pollio was going to succeed California-Berkley-bound Lou Campanelli at James Madison U., only to be wooed at the last-second by VCU and old friend Lewis Mills, the VCU athletic director.
That night, shortly before deadline, Pollio called to say he had accepted Mills’ offer. We passed it along to the beat reporter, who was so skeptical he almost didn’t write it.
A few days ago, talking long distance from his retirement condominium in Louisville, Kentucky, Pollio, 78, set us straight. Actually, he said, “I had three job offers in one day — and I’m not sure I took the right one. There was JMU, VCU … and Kentucky Wesleyan just wanted me back.” A former assistant at VCU (under Chuck Noe) and Old Dominion (with Paul Webb), he spent five glorious seasons at the Division II school in Owensboro, Kentucky, compiling a 117-35 won-lost record — and served as AD as well.
This is Volume 60 in our ongoing look back at 47-years-plus covering kid’s games — and meeting some interesting characters along the way. Call it: “I Got To Them Before They Got To Me.”
An engaging, upbeat, colorful, never-met-a-stranger type, Pollio first interviewed at JMU, he recalled, after Dukes’ AD Dean Ehlers called Mills, asking to recommend someone, “and Lewie gave him my name.”
Whoa! Time out! Mills wanted you to come to VCU but told Ehlers to talk to you anyway? “At the time I think Lewie knew he was on his way out … and didn’t think I was going to get [the job there],” Pollio said. (The late Mills was fired in 1986 after 10 years on the job.)
Back to our story. Pollio drove to Harrisonburg, “liked what I saw,” then returned to Richmond, where “I got a call from [Ehlers]. He said, ‘You’ve got the job,’ and I said, ‘I’ll take it.’ Then Lewie called an hour later and said I had the VCU job. I had been best friends with him, so ...”
So, it was sorry about that, Dean, but … “He was really good about it,” Pollio said. “He told me he had done the same thing. He accepted a job then, right before the press conference, turned it down. I felt terrible. He was great.”
In truth, no one could have blamed Pollio if he didn’t believe he really was the Rams’ coach until it became official the next day. This was — believe it or not — the third time the Louisville native was high or atop the school’s most-wanted list. The first time (1976) “I was offered the job when Dana Kirk got it … but I had only been with Webb for a year and a half … the wife was pregnant … and Noe had been forced out [as AD, replaced by Mills], so I told Lewie no, which I hated to do.”
Kirk left for Memphis State after three seasons (57-23). “This time, I applied and thought I had it, but Lewie called and said he had to give it to J.D. Barnett, which was disappointing,” Pollio said. “He didn’t explain why to me. So I went to Kentucky Wesleyan, and when J.D. left for Tulsa, he [Mills] offered it to me again.”
Barnett had been wildly successful at VCU, taking the program to new heights with its first NCAA tournament appearance, five in all, plus four regular-season conference championships as well as winning three Sun Belt tournaments. Barnett resigned April 22. When Pollio was introduced as his successor 19 days later, he told an eager audience, “This is going to be fun.” However, it wasn’t long before he recognized “it was not a good time to coach VCU [hoops].”
How so? Surely, it couldn’t have been that Barnett was so popular they hated to see him go. He was a lightning rod, trusting virtually no one, which made for volatility that all but neutralized his on-court success. You never knew when J.D. would go off, losing it all too often over something most people would consider trivial. Working with him could — and occasionally did — prove a nightmare.
Barnett lived in western Henrico County subdivision Crown Grant and one evening invited a much-younger version of the memory man over for an interview that turned out to be less Q & A and more R & R (ranting and raving by the host that eventually turned on the visitor.) I sat and listened until it got personal then said: “J.D., you know you don’t have many friends … and you’re about to lose another one if you keep this up.” Believe it or not, he apologized.
“J.D. had played six seniors plus [junior] Michael Brown the entire time the year before. Other than Brown, the only returning starter, they had about 10 points coming back,” Pollio said, explaining why it hadn’t been the most opportune time to take over the program. “The first season we started 1-7, something like that.” The Rams wound up 12-16, his first losing season as a head coach. In all, Pollio would have three negative records — two at VCU — in 13 years before going into athletic administration following the 1991-92 campaign at Eastern Kentucky.
VCU rebounded in 1986-87 to finish 17-14 then went 23-12, reaching the NIT quarterfinals. Things then went from good to terrible. “My last year there was disastrous,” Pollio said — and a 13-15 record was only a small part of it.
“I had a player whose father died, and I had to tell him about it. Then I had a player die on the floor,” he said.
On Jan. 2, 1989, the Rams were in the midst of practice when Michael Brown, 24, a seldom-used 6-6 senior (not to be confused with the player of the same name who played a large role in ‘84-85), collapsed and died from a heart attack. Efforts to revive Brown proved futile, and he was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. at Medical College of Virginia. He had an enlarged heart that skipped a beat, according to official reports later.
To this day Pollio is amazed at the resilience of his players. In shock over watching a teammate die, they attended his funeral in Portsmouth then traveled to Miami and beat Bill Foster’s Hurricanes by 10 points. He recalled asking Foster not to run up the score, if it came to that — and Foster agreed. Both coaches assumed the Rams still would be grieving and unable to perform. Instead, “They played with the sheer joy of just being able to play basketball,” Pollio said.
VCU won its next two games as well then lost at home to Tulsa — and Barnett. By then, Pollio said, “I knew the writing was on the wall.”
Mills, who hired him, had been replaced by Dick Sander. A well-heeled contributor to the program (he prefers not to name) took Pollio to lunch … “and asked me why I wasn’t recruiting more white players,” he said. “I don’t think he liked my answer. He called the president and said not to keep me. It was just one of those years when everything fell apart.”
Sure he was a goner, Pollio decided to beat the posse and resigned in early February. “I got to them before they got me,” he said. Pollio coached the final few weeks of the season then was named assistant athletic director and helped Sander find a replacement.
Among the candidates reportedly was Bob Huggins, currently the coach at alma mater West Virginia, where he’s been written up as a saint. He was at Akron then, left for the University of Cincinnati and now ranks as one of only six major-college coaches in history with 900 or more wins. There was nothing saintly about Huggins during 16 years in charge of the Bearcats. He was fired by the school’s president despite a winning percentage of .759 (399-127) and 14 trips to the NCAA tournament, including a Final Four appearance in 1992.
Pollio said, “I don’t remember the name,” when asked about Huggins. “I do remember that Dick [Sander] got himself in a pickle when he said, ‘We’re going to get a big-name coach.’”
In the end, VCU got Charles H. “Sonny” Smith, who was semi-big-name at best but did come after 11 years at a big-name Southeastern Conference football school, Auburn. Charles Barkley was his biggest — literally and figuratively — recruit whose college résumé included a second-round NCAA tournament upset loss to little old University of Richmond in 1984.
Smith’s ability as a coach was overshadowed by an extroverted, good-old-boy personality that invariably left anyone who heard him laughing. From Roan Mountain, Tennessee, he made his college coaching debut at William & Mary, spending one season (1969-70) under the late Warren Mitchell. We ran into Smith again in 1971 when he joined the Virginia Tech staff and stayed for the duration of Don DeVoe’s five-year tenure, winning the NIT in 1973.
In 22 years as a head coach, Smith had a mediocre 339-304 record including 136-127 in nine seasons at VCU before retiring after going 9-19 in 1997-98. He still holds the record at Auburn with three straight 20-win seasons. Smith came to VCU after another 9-19 campaign, explaining: “I told my staff to get four players, or I was leaving. We didn’t get them.”
Come to think of it, Smith, 84, could be as slick as he was charming. He got a reported salary of $300,000 to come here. Pollio, who made $60,000 (or double his paycheck at Kentucky Wesleyan), admittedly admired Smith’s bargaining ability. Still does. “It was amazing what Sonny got,” Pollio said.
What Pollio got after leaving VCU was three years at Eastern Kentucky, which hadn’t won an NCAA tournament game — and still hasn’t (0-8). At this graveyard for coaches, Pollio began 13-17 then ran off a pair of 19-win seasons before deciding he had enough X’s and O’s and joined the U. of Louisville as associate AD for external affairs. His list of credits is topped by raising $64 million for a new football stadium.
In 2002 Pollio was named commissioner of the NAIA Mid-South Conference, which grew from six to 10 full-time members during his eight years. The MSC also went from nine to 14 football-playing schools and, when he retired, membership had grown to 17 full-time or part-time as well.
“I had a great ending to my career,” said Pollio, who isn’t exactly sitting on his hands these days. He owns and operates Mike Pollio Enterprises, LLC, which has raised money for such projects as boys and girls clubs and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Things have a way of working out. Still, tell us, Mike, did you make a mistake going to VCU?
“I’m sure people at VCU think so … [but] for me, the answer is: professionally, yes; personally, no,” Pollio said. “My two oldest — of four — kids went to Mills Godwin High School and got a great education. [Wife] Ann liked teaching at Patrick Henry. For my family it was a great time; for me, not as much.”
Postscript: Pollio certainly had it by the tail at Kentucky Wesleyan where he replaced Bob Jones, father of Jeff Jones, the assist machine during Virginia’s Ralph Sampson years and later head coach at UVA and American U., now at Old Dominion. Pollio not only lived up to advance billing “as a coach who could excite the fans,” according to Wesleyan president Luther White III, but also attracted national attention from Sports Illustrated, which featured him and his program in a Nov. 28, 1983 piece: “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
Described as “fast-talking,” Pollio was credited with saving hoops, possibly the school itself. Five years earlier Wesleyan was $750,000 in the red “and facing rumors of extinction,” the SI article said. Pollio took the Panthers to the NCAA DII Final Four three of his last four years. Oh, and while he was at it, Pollio started football, adding 100 athletes to the roll of the small Methodist college that currently numbers about 800 students in all.
“We really had it going,” Pollio said. So, why leave? “Like anything else, you did it on the Division II level, and the question was: Can you do it on the Division I level? … and more money, no question. You never want to look back and say, ‘I could have done this; I could have done that.’ It serves no purpose … but we could have stayed there a long time.”
Postscript II: James Madison replaced Campanelli (13 years, 238-118), who remains synonymous with the glory years of JMU basketball, with 10-year Dukes assistant John Thurston. He lasted two-seasons-plus, leaving with a record of 31-44.
His second team finished 20-10 and was invited to the NIT. But when JMU began the next year 6-11, Thurston resigned a few hours after school president Dr. Ronald Carrier announced the coach’s contract would not be renewed at season’s end. The Dukes wound up 10-18 under an interim boss, with Lefty Driesell taking over the program the following spring.
Thurston spent the next nine years at Wingate, with one winning season (17-13) followed by eight losing ones. From 2003 until his retirement in 2018, Thurston, 73, coached women’s hoops.
Finally, a postmortem: Former administrator and fundraiser at Washington & Lee Dick Sessoms reports the university in particular, and college basketball in general, lost a great one July 5 with the passing of 1958 All-American Dom Flora at age 85. Details remain sketchy.
Still in the memory man’s aging eye is Flora, running the floor, pulling up and burying one of many jump shots. He was the leading scorer as a junior on the ‘56-57 “Five-Star Generals” who led mighty West Virginia at halftime of the Southern Conference tournament finals at the old, long gone Richmond Arena. From Jersey City, New Jersey, the 6-2 Flora averaged more the 21 points during his career.
Less known was Flora, the free-swinging baseball player, a right-hander who nevertheless batted from the left side. He would have been right at home in today’s major leagues where it’s all-or-nothing, hit a home run or strike out.
Until next time ...
Contact Jerry Lindquist at mbl749@comcast.net.