Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Catching up with former VCU hoops coach Mike Pollio

Whoa! Time out! Mills wanted you to come to VCU but told Ehlers to talk to you anyway? “At the time I think Lewie knew he was on his way out … and didn’t think I was going to get [the job there],” Pollio said. (The late Mills was fired in 1986 after 10 years on the job.)

Back to our story. Pollio drove to Harrisonburg, “liked what I saw,” then returned to Richmond, where “I got a call from [Ehlers]. He said, ‘You’ve got the job,’ and I said, ‘I’ll take it.’ Then Lewie called an hour later and said I had the VCU job. I had been best friends with him, so ...”

So, it was sorry about that, Dean, but … “He was really good about it,” Pollio said. “He told me he had done the same thing. He accepted a job then, right before the press conference, turned it down. I felt terrible. He was great.”

In truth, no one could have blamed Pollio if he didn’t believe he really was the Rams’ coach until it became official the next day. This was — believe it or not — the third time the Louisville native was high or atop the school’s most-wanted list. The first time (1976) “I was offered the job when Dana Kirk got it … but I had only been with Webb for a year and a half … the wife was pregnant … and Noe had been forced out [as AD, replaced by Mills], so I told Lewie no, which I hated to do.”