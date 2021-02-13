Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Catching up with Jim Cavanaugh

Stupid me. I forgot that the NFL, as well as the college game at the highest level, are driven by pure greed. Simple as that. Television, with its obscene payouts, runs the show. So they would play, and if some players got sick, well, they could have opted out, you know. Tough.

It was with that mindset that I asked a Division III coach why he was about to play even a brief schedule of four games this winter? His group of non-scholarship schools is all but ignored by the networks, so TV money can’t be the reason. Would you believe, without games, there would be no players and therefore no programs?

“Football is important to the athletes here,” said Andy Frye, Centre College (Danville, Ky.) head coach since 1998. “They’re volunteers. They play because they love to play, [unlike] Virginia and Virginia Tech where they are mercenaries. They are paid to play.

“You also have to understand there are 243 D-III football schools. Of them, 200 are admissions-driven. That’s how they make their money. UVA and Tech make their money on how many are sitting in the stands and from TV. We don’t make money unless our student-athletes are on the field because they are paying tuition. That’s why a lot of colleges are playing … because they have to. If they don’t play, they will close down because those kids will leave.”