Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Dan Bonner has shown staying power in the fickle sports broadcasting industry

Thirty seven years ago Dan Bonner began calling NCAA men’s tournament basketball games on TV … and Geno Auriemma became women’s coach at the University of Connecticut. Dan who?

Laugh, if you will, but ask Bonner if he’s surprised that he’s lasted this long… and the native of Pittsburgh and former UVA hoops captain (and women’s coach) says: “No, I’m not surprised ... I’m flabbergasted. I don’t know how I survived. Or why ...”

Not only that, but what makes the D. Bonner story even more remarkable is that, despite being very good at what he does, the long-time resident of Staunton now living in Verona, Va., has managed to do it in relative obscurity. He has been a mainstay of CBS March Madness coverage since 1991. Bonner, 68, did games for ESPN for 16 years. He’s worked for Fox … and several regional networks. Still hardly anyone recognizes him off-air.

Unlike some of the big names with whom he’s shared a telecast – for example, Billy Packer, Brent Musburger, Verne Lundquist, Mike Tirico, Bobby Knight and Reggie Miller – Bonner walks though airports and, to date, no one has asked for his autograph. “Zero times … zero,” he said. “The only time I got anything at an airport – and this has happened several times – is when I checked in, showed my driver’s license … they saw my address was Staunton … and wanted to know if I knew any of the Statler Brothers. I’ve never had anybody say: ‘Hey, I recognize you … you’re … Nick Buoniconti.’”

In a 2012 list of top college basketball broadcasters, Bonner was described as … “not the most popular or well-known announcer out there but he offers spirited commentary and user-friendly analysis.”

In other words, he does it the way it’s supposed to be done: upbeat, with enthusiasm, yet you learn something, too. Bonner isn’t all talk … with lots of pet phrases and buzz words … and little information. Oh, and he has a sense of humor, too. He takes the job seriously but never will be accused of taking himself seriously.

While you probably wouldn’t describe Bonner as humble, he definitely is self-deprecating. Just about everything you ask him leads to a story, such as this one with long-time sportscaster Tim Brando providing Bonner with a laugh-out-loud moment:

Seems Brando was host of a radio show that was 25 percent of the new CBS Sports Network’s programming. “He was moving up, living high off the hog. Then, Tim being Tim, he put his foot in his mouth … and was fired,” Bonner said. “He wanted to be the lead guy on the SEC network that was just starting … and Musburger got it. Tim was at loose ends, and I took him to lunch, so he could vent.

“In the middle of this conversation … no, it was a monologue … he was raving about how ridiculous it was there were so many people in this business who didn’t know what they were doing. And he starts waving his arms, and says: ‘Look at you … even you would have to admit … IT’S AMAZING YOU’VE LASTED AS LONG AS YOU HAVE.’ He was 100 percent serious, too.”

Oops. Calming down, and suddenly realizing what he had just done, good, old Tim went into damage control. “He didn’t realize what he said … It flew right over his head. Finally, he said he didn’t mean anything horrible about it ... But,” said Bonner, “I thought how funny it was … that he was 100 percent right. Somebody with my background … with my credentials … couldn’t get started in this business today.”

Actually, that Bonner became a sportscaster was against all odds. It’s a tale of persistence in which former UVA athletic director Gene Corrigan played an unusual role. To this day Bonner will tell you Corrigan was one of the most influential people in his life despite firing Bonner once and turning him down on two other occasions.

Captain of Virginia’s basketball team as a senior (1974-75) when he was named academic All-American, Bonner was hired to coach Cavalier women’s hoops, which was actually a part-time position and paid him $1,500. Because Bonner also was attending graduate school – with a tuition of $1,600 – that meant “I basically paid them to coach basketball.”

Story No. 2: “I was a 22 year old kid who had no idea what he was doing … and shouldn’t have been given the job in the first place. Mr. Corrigan wanted a long-term person, and that person was his niece Debbie Ryan. But, in a classic case that still drives women crazy … he didn’t think she was capable of doing it until she got some seasoning [as assistant coach] … so he hired me,” Bonner recalled.

“I did it for two years (1975-77), and [Corrigan] still didn’t want me to be full-time coach because he thought it should be a woman and he was afraid Debbie would go somewhere else. So they offered me $10,000. That included being assistant to our academic advisor, and when that fell through two days later ...”

“Uncle Gene” hired Ryan … and fired Bonner despite a record of 32-20. And we thought you were a pretty good women’s coach, Dan. “No,” he said. “I wasn’t.”

(In 34 years as the third UVA women’s coach in history, Ryan, 69, compiled a 739-334 (69.5) record. Her teams went to 32 NCAA tournaments, reaching the final four three times and elite eight four times. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and retired after the 2010-11 season. One of Ryan’s assistant coaches - 1981-85 - was Auriemma, who went from Charlottesville to turn UConn into a national power.)

The late Corrigan, who later was AD at Notre Dame before becoming commissioner of the ACC, certainly got that one right. In the meantime, Bonner stayed in town, “trying different things and waiting for my wife [former women’s team captain Terry Isreal] to marry me. I dug ditches, painted houses, refereed rec games, anything to get some money.

“So, when Barry Parkhill, who was radio analyst [on UVA basketball] left, I went to Mr. Corrigan and said: ‘I’d really like to do that’ … and he said, ‘No.’ Why not? ‘You don’t have any experience.’

“Then [play by play man] Len Hathaway quit, too … and Mr. Corrigan called me to his house and said if he could hire an experienced play-by-play man, he’d hire me as the radio analyst. And, if he couldn’t, he would have to hire an experienced analyst. Well … he couldn’t hire anybody because he wasn’t paying anything.”

In the end, Doug Logan, sports director for a local radio station, was hired to team with Bonner. “We walked into [Corrigan’s] office, and he said: ‘Alright, you two, the job is yours … DON’T [BLEEP] IT UP!!!’” Bonner said. “I was paid $5 a game. True story. And that’s how my broadcasting career began.”

Logan left in 1980 for a similar gig at the University of Syracuse where he stayed 19 years, earning all kinds of awards. “Doug and I had great success,” Bonner said. “We were well-received.”

It was that success that paved the way to his television career. So did the fact that all announcers on the ACC Network, then owned and operated by the late C.D. Chesley, were from North Carolina – Jim Thacker, B. Packer, Bones McKinney et al – “and people from Maryland, Clemson and Virginia were upset because they felt the four schools in Carolina dominated the conference anyway,” Bonner recalled. “The ADs were on Mr. Chesley to get someone from outside North Carolina to put on the games, and he told them: ‘You find me someone … and I’ll put him on.’

“So Mr. Corrigan went to Mr. Chesley and said: ‘I have the guy who can do it.’ In 1980 I did an audition tape with Thacker. Mr. Chesley liked it.”

Funny how things tend to fall in place for Bonner, isn’t it? He did four ACC games in 1981 and, miracle of miracles (so he says), he hasn’t been out of work since then. On television, that is. Early on his day job was managing the social security office in Staunton. He used weekends and vacation time to do hoops on TV, starting with Chesley, who offered advice that Bonner found invaluable.

“That first year he sat me down in the lobby of the old Four Seasons in Greensboro and asked: ‘What are your goals for this business?’” Bonner said. “At the time I was working for the government, and I didn’t know what to say. It sort of caught me off-guard. So I told him – and this was my goal in everything I did – ‘I want to be the best.’ He shook his head and said, ‘That’s the wrong goal.’ And I said, ‘I don’t understand.’

“’In this business,’ he said, ‘it has nothing to do with good or bad. You do the best job you can do … but it has nothing to do with how good you are or how much you know. It’s all about taste. If they like you, they’ll hire you. If they don’t, they won’t.’”

His point is well-taken. All you have to do is look at the people they’re hiring these days … primarily former All-Americans, big-time coaches and NBA stars. Most come and go, overmatched when the red light is on – which doesn’t always disqualify them as it should.

“They want people who are active on Twitter … who speak in jargon because those who are running things think it makes you sound like you know what you’re talking about. Whatever works for you, however you can get there, that’s what you do,” Bonner said.

Other words for Bonner to live by in a profession he finally took up full-time in 1997 came from long-time broadcast partner and friend Bob Rathbun, currently voice of the NBA Atlanta Hawks. No one, it says here, knows the ups and downs of the business better than the man who once thought he found his dream job in Detroit, replacing the legendary Ernie Harwell on Tigers’ TV, only to live a three-year nightmare before being fired.

“Bob told me there are only two kinds of television producers: Those who say, ‘Boy, you did a great job,’ and those who say, ‘Boy, you did a great job … Can you work Tuesday?’” Bonner said. “That’s the only way you know if they like you … if they hire you to do it again.”

OK, so maybe our man Dan doesn’t fit the pedigree of the modern sportscaster but obviously they like him at CBS – which, he insists, is anti-jargon, etc., – and the ACC Network for which he works a full schedule. They keep asking him to to it again … and again. This week he made his 17th appearance in little more than two years on the ACC Network’s morning show Packer and Durham.

As you might suspect, Bonner has had his share of downs, too, but nothing that his agent Sandy Montag couldn’t handle. That’s the same S. Montag whose only client when he agreed to take on Bonner in 1988 was the late John Madden. Montag was a glorified gofer on the Madden Cruiser, the house on wheels bus that transported the former Super Bowl-winning coach turned talking head (with a fear of flying) from assignment to assignment.

“He told Madden he’d like to represent him, and that’s how he became an agent with [prestigious, powerful] IMG,” Bonner said. “Every penny I pay Sandy Montag he deserves. He’s saved my butt more than once.”

For example … sorry, that’s off the record. Suffice to say, CBS has been very loyal to Bonner since the network decided in 1991 to cover the entire NCAA men’s tournament. By then he already had been doing early-round games on a syndicated basis but there was no guarantee he would be hired by the network. “They asked Billy Packer who they should get,” Bonner recalled, “and one of the names he gave them was mine.”

Bonner will be in his hometown Friday, working with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobsen (courtside reporter) for a typically-busy first day of March Madness consisting of four South Regional matchups that have little to no interest here. “Our games start at 12:10, and the next one isn’t until 12:45. Tune in at noon … and you’ll see all of me you’ll want,” Bonner said.

For one fleeting moment, there was reason to believe his streak of not being recognized as a TV celebrity was over. On arrival in Pittsburgh, Bonner was approached by a man who said: “Hey, I know you? … Didn’t you play high school basketball here?”

Know what? Bonner kind of likes being on the periphery and not the center of attention. “I’m grateful nobody recognizes me,” he said. “Reggie Miller is literally a big-time guy … and I feel bad for him. He can’t walk from one end of a room to another without being engulfed by people who just want a piece of ‘Reggie Miller’ … and he’s not one of those people who seek that out.

“He’s very private … a kind, sensitive, wonderful man and a great partner … If there are other people on an elevator, he will not get on. Poor Reggie. He can’t go out to eat. I’m happy to stay in the background.”

In other words, there really is something to be said for anonymity. “I never wanted to be the lead guy on anything,” Bonner said. “I just wanted to go and do games.”

Finally, in our never ending search for truth and wisdom, we asked Bonner for some deep, penetrating, one-of-kind thoughts about the tournament ... like … uhh, do you have a winner in mind? His response was predictable: “So, why did you call me?”

“I’d say who I thought was going to win … if I had an opinion … but I don’t. This is too much fun to worry about who wins. I just like the whole thing to play out … [and] I always look at the underdog stories … and the coaches who I think are good people … and treated me well over the years.

“The first thing is: you’ve got to get in the tournament … then be healthy and make shots. How’s that?”

Suits me. That makes as much sense as anything else we’ve heard.